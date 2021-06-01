TUESDAY'S DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL: Two York County teams to face off for Class 5-A crown

STEVE HEISER

There won’t be any York-Adams League teams in any of the District 3 baseball championship games.

There will, however, be two York County teams in a district final, and they will face off against each other in the 5-A championship contest.

Red Land and Northern York both posted 4-3 semifinal triumphs at home on Tuesday.

No. 2 seed Red Land improved to 21-4 with a win over No. 3 seed Cocalico (15-4-1). No. 4 seed Northern is 20-5 after its victory over No. 8 seed Muhlenberg (14-9).

The site and time for Thursday’s 5-A title contest between the Mid-Penn Conference programs has yet to be determined.

During the regular season, Northern beat Red Land, 7-3.

Both northern York County teams had already qualified for the state playoffs.

Northern, in its win Tuesday, scored four runs in the first and held on for the victory. Tommy Molsky pitched 6 1/3 innings to get the win, allowing three earned runs and striking out six. John Noll got the final two outs for the save, striking out two.

Nathan Harlacker had two RBIs and a run scored for the Polar Bears, while Owen Kitts had two hits.

Red Land, meanwhile, scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 3-1 Cocalico lead.

Christian Lubic got the win with 2 2/3 innings of hitless, shutout relief. He struck out five. Kaden Peifer got the final out, a strikeout, for the save.

Benny Montgomery led the Red Land offense with two hits, including a homer, with an RBI and a run scored.

ELCO 3, Eastern York 2: At Wrightsville, Jeremy Eck's two-run homer in the top of the sixth gave the Raiders the lead and they went on to capture the District Class 4-A semifinal victory. For the Golden Knights, Nate Dandridge went 3 for 3, including a double, with one run scored; Quinton McNew went 2 for 2; Evan Rishell went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one run scored; and Owen Shimmel started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing eight hits to take the loss. No. 2 seed Eastern fell to 16-4. No. 3 seed ELCO is 15-6. Eastern can still earn a state playoff berth with a win in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at top-seeded East Pennsboro (16-2). EP suffered a 7-6, nine-inning semifinal loss to No. 5 seed Wyomissing (15-8) on Tuesday. The loser of the third-place game will see its season end.

Wilson 12, Dallastown 3: At Wilson, Andrew Trayer led the Bulldogs to the District 3 Class 6-A semifinal victory by homering with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Wildcats, Riley Thomas went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Cam Flinchbaugh went 1 for 2 and Colin Ahr went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. York-Adams Division I champion Dallastown fell to 18-4. No. 2 seed Wilson improved to 21-2. No. 3 seed Dallastown now moves to the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. No. 4 seed Warwick (15-6). Warwick dropped a 3-2 decision in its semifinal on Tuesday to No. 8 seed Gov. Mifflin (21-5). The winner of Thursday’s third-place game will earn a state berth. The loser’s season will be over.

Manheim Central 2, South Western 1: At Manheim Central, Malakai Zilinski's two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth gave the top-seeded Barons the lead and they went on to capture the District 3 Class 5-A consolation semifinal victory. For the Mustangs, Josh Berzonski threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking two and allowing two hits, but took the loss. Ty Cromer doubled for South Western. No. 12 seed South Western finished at 12-9. Manheim Central improved to 20-2.

Lampeter-Strasburg 15, York Suburban 5 (5 innings): At Lampeter-Strasburg, the Pioneers plated 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth to break the game open. They went on to capture the District 3 Class 5-A consolation semifinal. Joey Doolittle led the Pioneers offense with a double, three RBIs, one run scored and two walks. For the Trojans, Ian Korn homered with two RBIs, while Brenden Peterson went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. No. 10 seed York Suburban finished 13-8. No. 6 seed L-S improved to 17-7.

