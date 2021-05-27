THURSDAY'S DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL: Dallastown, Eastern York move on to semifinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown and Eastern York picked up District 3 baseball quarterfinal victories on Thursday.

The Wildcats captured an 8-4 triumph over visiting Central Dauphin in a Class 6-A contest, while Eastern grabbed a 6-0 win over Hamburg in Wrightsville in a 4-A game.

Both the Wildcats and the Golden Knights now move on to semifinal action at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

No. 3 seed Dallastown improved to 18-3, while No. 6 seed Central Dauphin fell to 13-6.

Chandler Powell led the Wildcats by going 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Also excelling for the Wildcats were Conner Barto (2 for 3, two runs scored), Cam Flinchbaugh (2 for 4) and Colin Ahr (2 for 4, RBI). Ahr and Barto also combined on the mound for the victory, striking out seven, walking six and allowing two earned runs.

In Tuesday’s semifinal, Dallastown will travel to No. 2 seed Wilson, which beat No. 10 seed Hempfield in their quarterfinal on Thursday, 6-0. Wilson is 20-2. Hempfield fell to 12-10.

At Wrightsville, Evan Rishell led the Knights by throwing a four-hit shutout. He struck out 10 and walked one. He also hit two doubles. Also excelling for Eastern’s offense were Drew Dellinger (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs), Justin Ranker (2 for 4, two runs), Owen Shimmel (2 for 4, double, RBI) and Austin Bausman (homer, two RBIs, two walks).

No. 2 seed Eastern improved to 16-3. In Tuesday’s semifinal, the Knights will play host to No. 3 seed ELCO (14-6), which grabbed a 6-0 victory over No. 6 seed Bishop McDevitt (10-9) in their quarterfinal on Thursday.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

Red Land 12, York Suburban 3: At Red Land, Cole Wagner led the second-seeded Patriots (18-4) to the District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, including two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Ben Montgomery went 2 for 4, including a triple, with three runs scored and two RBIs. For the 10th-seeded Trojans (13-7), Ben Rohrbaugh went 2 for 4, while Nick Andricos went 1 for 3 with one run scored. Suburban moves into the consolation semifinals and will face sixth-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg on the road Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. L-S lost its quarterfinal on Thursday to third-seeded Cocalico (15-3-1) by a 7-3 score. Red Land, which has clinched a state berth, will play host to Cocalico at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

Northern York 5, South Western 1: At Dillsburg, the Polar Bears scored four unanswered runs to take the lead and went on to capture the District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal victory. Timmy Bonin led the Polar Bears with a homer and a triple, while also collecting three RBIs. Northern’s Josh Sullivan threw a complete game, striking out eight, walking one and allowing no earned runs. For the Mustangs, Garrett Smith went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Ty Cromer went 2 for 3. No. 12- seed South Western fell to 12-8 and moves on to a consolation semifinal elimination game on Tuesday at No. 1 seed Manheim Central (18-2), which was upset by No. 8 seed Muhlenberg on Thursday, 13-3. No. 4 seed Northern moved to 18-4 and advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals. The Polar Bears, who clinched a state berth with the win, will play host to Muhlenberg (13-6) in Tuesday’s semifinals.

East Pennsboro 6, Kennard-Dale 0: At Enola, Michael Morales led the unbeaten Panthers to the District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal victory by throwing 5 1/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking one. For the Rams, Lucas Nagel went 2 for 4, while Koy Swanson threw 4 2/3 innings of relief, striking out nine, walking three and allowing one earned run to take a no-decision. No. 9 seed K-D finished at 12-10. No. 1 seed East Pennsboro improved to 16-0.

Newport 11, Delone Catholic 7: At McSherrystown, Newport broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fourth when it plated four runs to take the lead and went on to capture the District 3 Class 2-A semifinal. Andrew Bates led the visitors by going 4 for 4, including two homers, while collecting five RBIs. For the Squires, Wyatt Schussler went 2 for 2, including a homer; Trent Giraffa went 2 for 4, with two runs scored; and Jake Sherdel went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. No. 2 seed Delone finished 11-9. No. 3 seed Newport improved to 15-5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.