TUESDAY'S DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL: Josh Berzonski's one-hitter leads South Western to 5-A win

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Josh Berzonski pitched like an ace on Tuesday afternoon.

The South Western Mustangs are happy that he did.

The Mustangs needed a standout effort from the junior left-hander in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round baseball contest at Waynesboro.

Berzonski delivered a dominating performance, pitching a complete-game one-hitter in South Western’s 1-0 triumph. He struck out seven and walked two in his 92-pitch gem.

The No. 12 seed Mustangs (12-7) managed just three hits.

The only run of the game came in the top of the fifth when South Western bunched two walks around a bunt single to load the bases before an error by the Waynesboro shortstop allowed the game’s only run to score.

Ty Cromer had two of South Western’s three hits, including a triple. He also had one of the two walks in the fifth and finished with two walks in the game. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

South Western’s Landen Eyster added the bunt single in the fifth.

Izzy Reed took the tough-luck loss for No. 5 seed Waynesboro (14-5), pitching six innings and allowing two hits and zero earned runs. He struck out nine and walked three.

South Western provided one of the few bright spots for York-Adams League teams in first-round baseball action. The Y-A teams went just 3-8 on Monday and Tuesday. The other first-round winners, both on Monday, were York Suburban and Kennard-Dale. All three will be in quarterfinal action on Thursday.

South Western’s quarterfinal 5-A foe will be fourth-seeded Northern York (17-4), which beat No. 13 seed Exeter (11-8) on Monday, 3-1. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. at Northern.

The South Western-Waynesboro game was originally set for Monday, but was moved until Tuesday because of rain.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

Brandywine Heights 10, Biglerville 0 (5 innings): At Biglerville, Chase Renner led the fifth-seeded Bullets to the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal win by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing one hit. For the fourth-seeded Canners, Connor Orner went 1 for 2. Biglerville finished at 13-7. Brandywine Heights is 14-5.

Lancaster Catholic 6, Hanover 0: At Lancaster, the third-seeded Crusaders plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth to help secure the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal victory. For the sixth-seeded Nighthawks, Tyler Hansford connected for Hanover’s lone single of the game, while teammate Chase Roberts started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing five earned runs to take the loss. Hanover finished 10-11. Lancaster Catholic improved to 13-5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.