DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL: York Suburban, Kennard-Dale capture first-round triumphs

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Two York-Adams League teams survived the first day of District 3 baseball action on Monday.

York Suburban and Kennard-Dale picked up the victories. Six other Y-A teams, meanwhile, saw their seasons come to an end with district setbacks.

The No. 10 seed Trojans earned a 10-5 decision at No. 7 seed Palmyra in a 5-A first-round contest.

The No. 9 seed Rams, meanwhile, grabbed an 8-2 verdict over No. 8 seed Octorara in a 4-A opener.

Now, the going figures to get significantly tougher for both York County teams.

Suburban (13-6) will hit the road at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a quarterfinal contest with perennial power Red Land (17-4). The Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the 5-A district bracket. They rolled over Susquehannock in Monday’s first round, 10-0, in a six-inning, mercy-rule victory.

The Rams (12-9) will also go on the road for their quarterfinal, also at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, vs. top-seeded and unbeaten East Pennsboro (15-0), which had a first-round bye.

In Suburban’s win at Palmyra, the Trojans trailed 4-3 entering the top of the sixth, when they plated five runs to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for the Trojans, Spencer Butz went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs and three runs scored; Ian Korn went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Boston Henry doubled with three RBIs; and Nick Richardson doubled with one RBI, one run scored and two walks. Palmyra saw its season end at 16-5.

In K-D’s victory at Octorara, Jason Williams threw a complete game to lead the Rams. Williams struck out eight, walked three and allowed five singles in picking up the win. K-D’s offense was paced by Tyler Nagel (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, run), Koy Swanson (1 for 3, two RBIs, two runs), Lucas Nagel (1 for 3, double, three RBIs) and Adam Loucks (three runs, three walks). No. 8 seed Octorara finished at 11-9.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

Red Land 10, Susquehannock 0 (6 innings): At Red Land, the Patriots jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and went on to capture the District 3 Class 5-A first-round victory. Skylar Hertzler led the Patriots by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Kaden Peifer homered with four RBIs and two walks. For the Warriors, David Barrett and Ryan Barrett each went 1 for 2 at the plate. Susquehannock, the No. 15 seed, saw its season end at 12-7.

Central Dauphin 12, Central York 0 (5 innings): At Central Dauphin, the Rams plated five runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead and went on to capture the District 3 Class 6-A first-round victory. For the Panthers, Alex Barger and Cole Grady each went 1 for 2 with one stolen base. No. 11 seed Central York (12-9) has now been eliminated from the tournament. No. 6 seed Central Dauphin improved to 13-5.

Lampeter-Strasburg 2, Spring Grove 1 (9 innings): At Lampeter, Braedon Karpathios belted a walkoff, leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth to give L-S the District 3 5-A first-round victory. Beau Boyers pitched a standout game for the Rockets, going eight innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out five, walked none and gave up four hits, but got a no-decision. Boyers also drove in Spring Grove's only run. Caleb Guyer and Gehrig Harsh combined on a three-hitter for L-S. No. 11 seed Spring Grove falls to 13-8. No. 6 seed L-S moved to 16-5.

Newport 6, York Catholic 5: At Newport, Andrew Bates hit a one-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal victory for Newport. For the Irish, Anthony Catterall went 3 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored, while teammate Josh Sutton went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Catterall also started the game on the mound and threw 6 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking five and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss. No. 6 seed York Catholic (4-13) has now been eliminated from the tournament. No. 3 seed Newport improved to 14-5.

Muhlenberg 2, Gettysburg 0: At Muhlenberg, Alex Krick led the Muhls to the District 3 Class 5-A first-round victory by throwing a shutout, striking out 12 and walking two. For the Warriors, Tegan Kuhns threw a complete game, striking out nine, walking two and allowing one earned run, but got tagged with the loss. Gettysburg’s Marshall Mott doubled. No. 9 seed Gettysburg (13-8) has now been eliminated from the tournament. No. 8 seed Muhlenberg improved to 12-6.

Hamburg 5, Littlestown 3: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it a two-run game at 5-3, but were unable to come any closer and dropped the District 3 Class 4-A first-round game. For the Thunderbolts, Braden Unger had Littlestown’s lone hit, going 1 for 3 with one run scored. Littlestown starting pitcher Andrew Olvera threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing four earned runs. No. 7 seed Littlestown (11-8) has now been eliminated from the tournament. No. 10 seed Hamburg improved to 11-7.

