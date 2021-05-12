WEDNESDAY'S BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Eastern York clinches Division III title in dramatic fashion

STEVE HEISER

Eastern York clinched the York-Adams League Division III baseball championship in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

Jake Myers’ two-out, line-drive single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Simon Lipsius to give the Golden Knights a 6-5 walk-off victory over Susquehannock in Wrightsville.

Eastern improved to 12-2 overall and 11-1 in the division. The Knights clinched the division crown with two division games yet to be played.

Myers finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Also excelling for Eastern were Owen Shimmel (2 for 3, one RBI, one run), Drew Dellinger (2 for 4, one run, one RBI) and Justin Ranker (1 for 1, two runs, two walks).

Quinton McNew pitched two innings of one-run relief to get the win, striking out three.

For the Warriors, Luke Geiple went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks, while Ben Laubach went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Susquehannock fell to 8-4 in the division and 9-6 overall.

BASEBALL

York Suburban 5, Dover 0: At Suburban, Treyton Smith led the Trojans to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking none. Boston Henry went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks for Suburban, while Nick Richardson hit a solo homer and Ian Korn went 1 for 2 with one run scored and two walks. For the Eagles, Tanner Rohrbaugh doubled, while Tyler Cutright threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out three and walking one. Suburban improved to 10-5 in the division and 12-5.

Spring Grove 4, West York 3: At Spring Grove, Landon Bailey's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh scored Owen Sporer from third to clinch the walk-off victory for the Rockets. Spring Grove’s Luke Bailey started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out two and walking two. Bailey went 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs. For the Bulldogs, Matt Knisley went 3 for 3 with one RBI, while Evan Jones went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. Spring Grove improved to 9-6 in York-Adams Division II and 11-6 overall.

Dallastown 14, Northeastern 3 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Riley Thomas led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Masen Morris went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored; Evan Beach doubled with two RBIs, two walks and one run scored; and Cam Flinchbaugh went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored. For the Bobcats, Andy Srebroski went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Owen Wilhide doubled with one RBI and Nate Toomey doubled with one run scored. The D-I champion Wildcats improved to 13-2 in the division and 16-3 overall.

Gettysburg 6, New Oxford 2: At Gettysburg, Marshall Mott led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing six innings, striking out 10 and walking four, while allowing no earned runs and two hits. Also for Gettysburg, Bryce Rudisill went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored, while Tegan Kuhns went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Gettysburg finished division play at 10-6 and improved to 11-6 overall.

Biglerville 10, York Catholic 4: At York Catholic, Kolton Trimmer led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Biglerville, Connor Orner went 2 for 4, including a solo homer, while Logan Brewer homered and collected three RBIs. For the Irish, Brady Walker went 3 for 4 with one run scored, while Josh Sutton doubled with two RBIs and Anthony Catterall homered with two RBIs. Biglerville improved to 11-4 in the division and 12-5 overall.

Bermudian Springs 9, Kennard-Dale 6: At York Springs, Brock Carpenter led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored. Also for Bermudian, Dalton Reinert went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs, while Carter Stuart went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. For the Rams, Adam Loucks had two doubles and three RBIs, while Jason Williams tripled with two runs scored and two walks. K-D fell to 8-5 in the division and 10-7 overall.

