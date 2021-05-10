MONDAY'S BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dallastown sews up York-Adams Division I championship

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown is the York-Adams Division I baseball champion.

The Wildcats sewed up the division crown on Monday with a 12-6 triumph at Central York.

Dallastown improved to 15-3 overall and 12-2 in D-I. Central fell to 11-6 overall and 9-5 in the division. The Wildcats now have a three-game lead in D-I loss column with just two regular-season games remaining.

After that, the Wildcats can focus on the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs. Dallastown is No. 3 in the latest power ratings behind Manheim Township and Wilson. Central is No. 9 in those same ratings. The top 12 teams after the final power ratings are set following games on Thursday, May 20, will make the district 6-A field.

In Monday’s win, Colin Ahr had two doubles and five RBIs for the winners, who also got big offensive performances from Riley Thomas (three hits, double, triple, three runs, RBI), Brady Altland (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Conner Barto (two hits), Evan Beach (two RBIs), Cam Flinchbaugh (three runs) and Masen Morris (double, two runs). Barto also got the win, allowing four runs over 4 2/3 innings. Beach finished up, allowing two runs over 2 1/3 innings.

Josh Marquard led Central with three hits, including a double, with three RBIs. Ethan Hall added three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Spring Grove 12, Dover 1 (5 innings): At Spring Grove, Jett Smith led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 4 for 4, including two doubles, with two RBIs and one run scored. Spring Grove’s Beau Boyers went 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, and also threw all five innings, striking out one, walking one and allowing no earned runs to take the win. The Rockets also received offense from Luke Bailey (3 for 3, double, one RBI, one run), Brock Allison (2 for 3, double, three RBIs, one run), Cam Gracey (2 for 4, double, three RBIs) and Mark Luta (2 for 3). For the Eagles, Sam Bortner went 2 for 3. Spring Grove improved to 8-6 in the division and 10-6 overall.

York Suburban 10, New Oxford 0 (6 innings): At New Oxford, Ian Korn threw a shutout to lead the Trojans to the York-Adams Division II victory. Korn struck out 14, walked two and allowed one single. He also went 3 for 3, including a triple, and collected four RBIs. Also for Suburban, Spencer Butz went 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with four runs scored and three RBIs, while Nick Richardson had three doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Suburban improved to 9-5 in the division and 11-5 overall.

Red Lion 8, Northeastern 1: At Red Lion, Jason Krieger led the Lions to the York-Adams Division I victory by throwing six innings, striking out 11, walking none and allowing five singles to pick up the win. Krieger also had two RBIs. Also for Red Lion, Shane Guise went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Ryan Stabley went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI; and Brandon Ritchey had two RBIs.

Eastern York 8, Kennard-Dale 2: At Fawn Grove, Owen Shimmel led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by throwing six innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Shimmel also helped himself out at the plate by going 1 for 2 with one run scored, one RBI and two walks. Also for Eastern, Evan Rishell went 3 for 3 with three runs scored, one RBI and two walks; Brody Hinkle had two doubles, one RBI, one run scored and two walks; and Austin Bausman went 2 for 5 with one run scored. For the Rams, Koy Swanson had two solo homers. Eastern improved to 10-1 in the division and 11-2 overall. The Golden Knights have clinched a tie for the division title. K-D fell to 8-4 in the division and 10-6 overall.

South Western 22, York High 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, Landen Eyster led the Mustangs to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 1 for 1 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. Carson Trone doubled with four runs scored, one RBI and two walks; Ty Cromer doubled with one run scored and one RBI; and Alex Chambers went 1 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI. South Western improved to 6-5 in the division and 8-5 overall.

Gettysburg 2, West York 0: At West York, Tegan Kuhns led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none. Braden Manning went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Gettysburg, while Chris Boone went 2 for 3. For the Bulldogs, Ricky Peters threw six innings, striking out four, walking four and allowing one earned run, but took the tough-luck loss. Gettysburg improved to 9-6 in the division and 10-6 overall.

Delone Catholic 6, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, Jake Sherdel led the Squires to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking four. Leading Delone’s offense were Trent Giraffa (3 for 4, double, one RBI), Aidan Wittmer (2 for 4, one run) and Avery Kuntz (2 for 5, double, two runs). For the Irish, Brady Walker doubled. Delone improved to 8-5 in the division and 9-7 overall.

Littlestown 5, Bermudian Springs 4: At Littlestown, Michael Henrie led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams Division III victory by throwing five innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also for Littlestown, Colby Hahn went 3 for 4, including a double, while Bradin Peart went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Eagles, Carter Stuart went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Dalton Reinert went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Littlestown improved to 10-5 in the division and 10-7 overall.

Biglerville 4, Hanover 2: At Biglerville, Logan Brewer led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Brewer also went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. Also for Biglerville, Ben Angstadt went 2 for 3, while Connor Orner homered and collected two RBIs. Biglerville improved to 9-4 in the division and 11-5 overall.

York Tech 3, Fairfield 1 (5 innings): At Fairfield, Matthew Saylor led the Spartans to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing five innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing two hits to pick up the win.

Fairfield 8, York Tech 2 (5 innings): At Fairfield, Jake Myers led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing four innings, striking out three, walking none and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Also for Fairfield, Will Myers went 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI, while Nathan Baker doubled with two RBIs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO’Linda contributed to this report.