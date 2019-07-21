PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi. (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

The high school baseball regular season will continue to have a 20-game limit after the PIAA denied a request to add more contests.

The PIAA board on Wednesday rejected a recommendation from the PIAA baseball committee that would have increased the regular-season maximum to 24 games next season.

“The board felt that if we were going to look at adding games, we shouldn’t do it piecemeal,” PIAA executive director Robert Bob Lombardi said. “We should look at all of the sports. If that’s something that has merit then we should try to do it evenhanded across the board.”

The PIAA board met Wednesday in State College.

The baseball committee’s proposal wouldn’t have made the season longer, but instead the change would have allowed teams to schedule more games in the same span.

Proponents, including North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto, noted that schools in some neighboring states play more baseball games than PIAA teams. For example, the Ohio High School Athletic Association allows 27 regular-season baseball games.

PIAA sets pitch-count limit for junior high: The PIAA believes junior high baseball players shouldn’t throw as many pitches as high school hurlers, so a separate pitch count was established this week.

Starting next spring, Pennsylvania’s junior high/middle school pitchers will be limited to 75 pitches in a day and 150 in a calendar week (Sunday through Saturday), according to a rule approved Wednesday by the PIAA board of directors.

“It goes back to the health and safety of the kids,” said Bozzuto, the WPIAL representative on the PIAA baseball steering committee. “You have kids out there trying to (throw as many pitches) as people in 10th, 11th and 12th grade.”

The rule was recommended to the PIAA board by the baseball committee.

The high school pitch-count limit in the PIAA is 100 in the regular season and 105 in the postseason. The PIAA board voted 19-11 to approve these separate junior high limits.

The rule also established junior high guidelines for days of rest between outings.

Four calendar days of rest are required for 61-75 pitches, three days for 46-60, two days for 31-45, one day for 21-30 and no rest for 20 or fewer pitches.