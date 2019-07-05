Story Highlights The inaugural High School All-Star Game is set for Saturday at Progressive Field.

Red Land High standout Luke Wagner is one of 40 players picked for the game.

Wagner recently helped Red Land win a PIAA Class 5-A state baseball championship.

. (Photo: .)

A York County high school player will compete in a national all-star game on Saturday at Progressive Field, the major league home of the Cleveland, Indians.

Red Land High School’s Luke Wagner was among 40 top prospects from across the country selected to the compete in the inaugural High School All-Star Game. Wagner’s selection was released in a joint announcement by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 165-pound Wagner was a standout on the Red Land High team that recently won a PIAA Class 5-A state championship. The Patriots finished 25-3.

Wagner has already committed to play college baseball for the University of Georgia. Wagner was also a member of the Red Land team that won the U.S. title at the 2015 Little League World Series. That Red Land team lost to Tokyo in the overall LLWS title game.

This past season for Red Land High School as a junior, Wagner went 11-2 as a left-hander pitcher with a 1.54 ERA and 117 strikeouts in just more than 68 innings. At the plate, Wagner hit .352 with 30 runs scored, 15 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

The players for Saturday’s game were picked from the Prospect Development Pipeline League, which was a showcase experience for 80 of the top high school baseball prospects based in the United States.

The high school all-star contest is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed live on MLB.com. The game is part of the MLB All-Star Week festivities in Cleveland. The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The roster for the USA Baseball 18-and-Under National Team, which will compete in South Korea, will be set in August. Only players who compete Saturday will be eligible to make the national team.

Participating players for Saturday’s game have been randomly placed onto American and National League teams, with the home team decided by coin flip. Wagner was placed on the American team

The only other Pennsylvania player selected for the game was West Allegheny’s Austin Hendrick.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.