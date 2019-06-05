Story Highlights Two York-Adams baseball players were named to the Big 26 Baseball Classic.

York Suburban's Spencer Butz and New Oxford's Brevin Neveker made the team.

The games will be played at FNB Field in Harrisburg from July 25 through July 28.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Spencer Butz, seen here getting caught in a rundown against Dallastown, has been selected for the Big 26 Baseball Classic Pennsylvania roster. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two York-Adams League baseball players will have their seasons extended by three games this summer.

York Suburban sophomore infielder Spencer Butz and New Oxford junior outfielder Brevin Neveker were named to the Pennsylvania roster for the 2019 Big 26 Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

📢⚾📢⚾ Congratulations to the Big 26 Baseball Classic 2019 Pennsylvania roster! More than 100 players from 60 schools across the state competed for 26 roster positions. We know the team will wear the jerseys with pride and we'll see everyone at FNB Field in July! pic.twitter.com/I529VC60kY — Big 26 Baseball Classic® (@Big26Baseball) June 5, 2019

The Big 26 Baseball Classic is a three-game series and scouting event for players entering their junior or senior high school seasons. The event includes two teams comprised of players from Pennsylvania and Maryland, respectively.

The teams are selected through a tryout process each spring and tryouts are open to any player who is entering his junior or senior seasons. According to the Big 26, more than 100 players from 60 high schools across the state competed in the tryouts to represent Pennsylvania.

The series will be played at FNB Field in Harrisburg from July 25 through July 28.

Butz was named to the 2019 York-Adams Coaches' Division II All-Star Team. He batted .268, scored nine runs and stole seven bases.

Neveker batted .344, stole 25 bases and scored 18 runs. He was also named a 2019 Y-A D-II all-star.

