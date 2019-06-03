Kennard-Dale Rams (Photo: .)

Kennard-Dale's 2019 baseball season came to a close on Monday evening with a 6-0 loss to Selinsgrove.

The PIAA Class 4-A first-round loss came at Bowman Field in Williamsport.

K-D, the third-place team from District 3, finished at 15-9. District 4 champion Selinsgrove improved to 18-5.

The Rams managed just two hits in the game — singles by Wyatt McCleary and Ryan Schubert.

Selinsgrove starter Logan Hile was dominant in 5 1/3 innings, striking out 11, walking three and giving up two hits.

OTHER PIAA BASEBALL

Blue Mountain 2, Gettysburg 0: At Walter M. Stump Stadium in Pine Grove, Gettysburg fell short in a PIAA Class 5-A first-round state game against a team boasting three NCAA Division I recruits.

The Warriors managed just two hits against Drew Grace, who is headed to the University of Kentucky. Grace struck out 10 and walked one in his shutout. East Carolina recruit Nathan Nabholz drove in a run, while Penn State recruit Billy Gerlott doubled and scored a run.

Gettysburg starter Josh Topper was nearly as good as Grace, throwing a complete-game four-hitter. He struck out five and walked three.

Dylan Ed and Logan Moseley had the Warriors' hits, both singles.

Gettysburg, the District 3 5-A and York-Adams League playoff runner-up, as well as the Y-A D-II champion, finished at 21-5.

District 11 champ Blue Mountain improved to 22-3.

Mount Union 10, Biglerville 4: At Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Biglerville's season came to an end with a PIAA Class 3-A first-round loss to the District 6 champion.

The Canners led 4-2 after 2 1/2 innings, but the Trojans used a five-run bottom of the third to take control, 7-4. Mount Union used a three-run sixth to account for the final margin.

Logan Brewer had three hits for the Y-A D-IV champions, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. Nicholas Wright (two hits, RBI), Connor Orner (two hits), Kyle Gillingham (triple, run) and Wyatt Kline (double, run) also excelled for Biglerville.

Canners ace Ben Bretzman had a tough outing, allowing nine runs, including seven earned runs, over 5 1/3 innings.

District 3 runner-up Biglerville finished at 16-8. Mount Union improved to 22-3.