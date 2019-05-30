Story Highlights Gettysburg fell to Cedar Cliff 5-3 in the District 3 Class 5-A baseball title game.

The Warriors were attempting to win the first district title in program history.

Gettysburg will still advance to the state baseball playoffs for the first time.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Josh Topper catches the ball at first to out Cedar Cliff's Trey Law during District III, Class 5-A baseball championship action at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Cedar Cliff's three-run sixth inning ruined Gettysburg's chances of claiming the program's first-ever District 3 baseball championship on Thursday.

The Warriors were leading 3-2 entering the top of the sixth when the Colts plated three runs to take a 5-3 lead. The proved to be the final score in the Class 5-A title contest at PeoplesBank Park in York.

Third-seeded Gettysburg fell to 21-4. Fourth-seeded Cedar Cliff improved to 21-3. It's the Colts' second 5-A district title in three years.

Gettysburg's defense let down the Warriors' pitchers, committing five errors, which led to three unearned runs. Cedar Cliff, in contrast, committed one error.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Marshall Mott pitches against Cedar Cliff during District III, Class 5-A baseball championship action at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Marshall Mott started for the York-Adams Division II champions, throwing five innings and allowing one earned run and five hits. He struck out four and walked one. Zach Ketterman finished up, giving up one run over two innings.

Dillon Gebler (two doubles, RBI, run) and Logan Moseley (two hits) paced Gettysburg's six-hit attack.

Tayven Kelley got the win for Cedar Cliff, pitching five innings and allowing two earned runs. Bobby Whalen finished up with two shutout innings of one-hit relief. Whalen also excelled at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Donovan Ball drove in two runs for the Colts, while Kelley had two hits and a run scored. Brandt Cook chipped in one RBI, one run scored and one hit for the Colts.

Buy Photo Gettysburg's Simeon Davis catches the ball to out Cedar Cliff's batter during District III, Class 5-A baseball championship action at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Both teams are now headed to the state tournament on Monday. Gettysburg will face District 11 champion Blue Mountain, while Cedar Cliff will meet District 7 runner-up Laurel Highlands. The sites and times for Monday's games have yet to be determined.

The Warriors are making their first-ever state baseball playoff appearance.

OTHER GAME

Kennard-Dale 2, Octorara 0: At Ephrata, the Rams punched their ticket to the state playoffs, thanks to a sparkling pitching performance from Cole Sinnott.

The seventh-seeded Rams earned a win over fourth-seeded Octorara in the District 3 Class 4-A third-place game at War Memorial Stadium. That gave K-D the third-and-final 4-A state berth from District 3.

The Rams improved to 15-8. Octorara finished at 14-8. K-D will begin its state playoff journey on Monday vs. District 4 champion Selinsgrove at a site and time to be determined.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Sinnnott pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking two. Wyatt McCleary (two hits, run) and Ryan Schubert (two hits, double, RBI) led K-D's offense.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.