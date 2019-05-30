CLOSE VIDEO: Pitcher C.J. Czerwinski discusses his one-hit shutout in Red Lions' 3-0 win over Dallastown. The righty struck out eight and walked one in the victory. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Story Highlights Red Lion's C.J. Czerwinski is the York-Adams D-I Baseball Player of the Year.

Dallastown's Greg Kinneman is the Y-A D-I Coach of the Year.

Eastern York's Brett Heiser is the Y-A D-III Coach of the Year.

All of the other major Y-A honors went to players and coaches from Adams County.

Buy Photo Red Lion's C.J. Czerwinski is the York-Adams Division I Baseball Player of the Year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Last summer, C.J. Czerwinski committed to play NCAA Division I baseball for the College of Charleston.

This spring, the 5-foot, 11-inch 175-pound senior went out and performed like a big-time college recruit.

Czerwinski was selected the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year this past week by the league’s coaches.

He was one of four Y-A players to earn player-of-the-year honors — one in each of the league’s four divisions. He’s the only one of the four from York County.

Czerwinski piled up some impressive numbers in 2019, both at the plate and on the mound, helping the Lions compile a 14-6 overall record.

“He makes my job pretty easy,” Red Lion coach Kevin Lawrence said earlier this season. “… “He can throw any of his pitches in any count.”

As a pitcher, Czerwinski finished 6-2 with a 0.496 ERA. With a fastball that topped 90 mph, he had 69 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. Opponents hit just .119 against him.

As a hitter, Czerwinski hit .383 with a .561 on-base percentage, a .574 slugging percentage and a 1.135 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Lawrence said Czerwinski’s success can be attributed to his work in the offseason.

“He continues to take the weight room extraordinarily seriously,” Lawrence said during the season. “When you see him out here having success, that’s been earned through a real commitment to things that nobody sees except for a few of us.”

The next major step on Czerwinski’s career path will come for the College of Charleston. The South Carolina school just finished up a 36-21 season, including a 16-8 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association. It was Charleston’s second straight 36-win season.

“It just felt right,” Czerwinski said earlier about his decision to attend Charleston. “The city is beautiful, the baseball is great, the weather is warm and the coaching staff was amazing. … It’s always been a dream of mine to go down south (to play college baseball).”

Dallastown’s Greg Kinneman was named the Y-A D-I Coach of the Year after leading the Wildcats to a 19-3 overall record, including the D-I regular-season and league playoff titles.

Gettysburg sweeps D-II awards: In Division II, Gettysburg swept all of the major awards. Zach Ketterman is the player of the year, Josh Topper is the pitcher of the year and Ryan Brady is the coach of the year.

Those three have helped Gettysburg to a 21-3 record heading into Thursday’s District 3 Class 5-A championship game against Cedar Cliff. The Warriors won the Y-A D-II crown and played in the Y-A playoff championship game. They’ve also clinched the program’s first-ever state playoff berth.

Ketterman is the D-II player of the year for a second straight season. Heading into Thursday’s district final, he’s hitting .338 with a .448 on-base percentage and 18 stolen bases. He’s also 4-1 as a pitcher with 1.11 ERA. Ketterman plans to play NCAA D-I ball for Western Carolina.

Topper has shined on the mound, going 7-0 with a 0.37 ERA. He's struck out 55 in 57 1/3 innings.

Reinert, Heiser honored in D-III: In D-III, Bermudian Springs’ Tyler Reinert is the player of the year and Eastern York’s Brett Heiser is the coach of the year.

Heiser led the Golden Knights to a 13-8 overall mark and a District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal appearance. Eastern was 6-14 in 2018.

Reinert hit .519 with a .581 on-base percentage and a .750 slugging percentage, driving in 26 runs. He struck out just twice all season, while posting a 2.37 ERA on the mound, with 29 strikeouts in 23 innings. Bermudian finished 11-10.

Canners lead way in D-IV: In D-IV, Biglerville took the top awards after compiling a 16-7 overall record thus far and winning the division crown.

Jeff Taylor is the coach of the year and Tyler Weikert is the player of the year.

Weikert is hitting .384 with a .505 on-base percentage and 17 RBIs. He also is 3-0 on the mound with 32 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. He hasn't allowed an earned run all season.

Biglerville finished second in the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs and earned a state playoff berth.

Also in D-IV, Fairfield's Jake Myers was named the division's rookie of the year after hitting .370 with a .414 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage. He had nine stolen bases.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

Following is the complete list of Y-A all-stars:

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Red Lion’s C.J. Czerwinski.

Coach of the Year: Dallastown’s Greg Kinneman.

First-Team All-Stars

Pitcher: Alex Weakland, Dallastown.

Pitcher: Zach Reed, South Western.

Catcher: Julian Bailey, Dallastown.

Infielder: Robby Elzinga, Northeastern.

Infielder: Ryan Pepler, Central York.

Infielder: Darren Sciortino, Dallastown.

Infielder: Peter Capobianco, Dallastown.

Outfielder: Chase Hoecke, Dallastown.

Outfielder: Bryce Snyder, Northeastern.

Outfielder: Trent Rowland. Dallastown.

Utility/DH: Owen Sporer, Spring Grove.

Utility/DH: Ben Price, Red Lion.

Honorable Mention

Central York: Cannon Maye, Grant Smeltzer, Landon Ness.

Dallastown: Peyton Fox, Carson Wolf.

Northeastern: Wade Wolfgang, Nate Toomey.

Red Lion: Nate Hodgkinson, Adam Naylor, Sean Gladfelter, Kyle Daugherty, Cole Daugherty.

South Western: Derek Huff.

Spring Grove: Dylan Shaffer, Ethan Zorbaugh.

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Zach Ketterman, Gettysburg.

Pitcher of the Year: Josh Topper Gettysburg.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Brady, Gettysburg

First-Team All-Stars

Pitcher: Blake Phillips, New Oxford.

Pitcher: Marshall Mott, Gettysburg.

Pitcher: C.J. Munch, Susquehannock.

Pitcher: Ian Korn, York Suburban.

Catcher: Dylan Ed, Gettysburg.

Infielder: Wade Linebaugh, New Oxford.

Infielder: Owen Kennell, Dover.

Infielder: Ben Laubach, Susquehannock.

Infielder: Spencer Butz, York Suburban.

Outfielder: Brevin Neveker, New Oxford.

Outfielder: Dallas Evans, Dover

Outfielder: Dillon Gebler, Gettysburg.

Utility/DH: x-Andrew Chronister, Dover.

Honorable Mention

Gettysburg: Simeon Davis.

York Suburban: Trey Pridgen.

Susquehannock: Noah Miller.

x-Chronister led the division in batting average (.406), homers (four) and RBIs (23).

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Tyler Reinert, Bermudian Springs.

Coach of the Year: Brett Heiser, Eastern York.

First-Team All-Stars

Pitcher: Cole Sinnott, Kennard-Dale.

Pitcher/Outfielder: Evan Rishell, Eastern York.

Pitcher/Infielder: Garrett Lowe, Kennard-Dale.

Infielder: Bren Taylor, Eastern York.

Infielder: Trent Ketterman, West York.

Infielder: Jacob Thomas, Littlestown.

Infielder: Jeff Minot, West York.

Infielder: Wyatt McCleary, Kennard-Dale.

Infielder/Outfielder: Corey Wise, West York.

Outfielder: Emmit Silar, Eastern York.

Outfielder: Jason Williams, Kennard-Dale.

Catcher: Garrett Meckley, Kennard-Dale.

Honorable Mention

Bermudian Springs: Aden Juelich, Shane Starner.

Eastern York: Owen Shimmel.

Kennard-Dale: Max Cooper.

Littlestown: Jakob Lane, Blake DiPietro, Devin Peart.

York High: Joseph Garabito Torres.

DIVISION IV

Player of the Year: Tyler Weikert, Biglerville.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Taylor, Biglerville.

Rookie of the Year: Jake Myers, Fairfield.

First-Team All-Stars

Pitcher: Ben Bretzman, Biglerville.

Pitcher: Colten Devilbiss, Fairfield.

Catcher: Nicholas Wright, Biglerville.

Infielder: Avery Kuntz, Delone Catholic.

Infielder: Logan Brewer, Biglerville.

Infielder: Anthony Catterall, York Catholic.

Infielder: Nick DeMarco, York Catholic.

Outfielder: Austin Riley, Fairfield.

Outfielder: Zadin Zorbaugh, York Tech.

Outfielder: Josh Sherdel, Delone.

Outfielder: Aaron Stremmel, Biglerville.

Utility/DH: Juan Lopez, York Tech.

Honorable Mention

Biglerville: Conner Orner.

Delone Catholic: Jake Sherdel.

Fairfield: Zach Koons, Jonas Holz.

Hanover: Colby Peterson.

York Catholic: Brian Bullen, Luke Kordaz, Tony Staub.

York Tech: Cam Shanberger.