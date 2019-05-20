Story Highlights Kennard-Dale rallied for a 5-4 baseball win over Bermudian Springs on Monday.

The Rams' win came in a District 3 Class 4-A first-round contest.

The Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 4-2 deficit.

Wyatt McCleary's two-run triple for K-D in the seventh was the key blow.

Wyatt McCleary powered Kennard-Dale to a dramatic 5-4 victory over Bermudian Springs on Monday in a District 3 Class 4-A first-round baseball win.

The Rams were trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning in Fawn Grove. After a Brian Romig walk and a Max Cooper single, McCleary belted a two-run triple to tie the game at 4-4. McCleary then scored the winning run on a passed ball.

McCleay and Cooper each finished with two hits, as did K-D's Jason Williams. Cooper also scored two runs.

Garrett Lowe pitched a complete game to get the win, scattering 12 hits.

Bermudian got two hits each from Tucker Byers, Tyler Reinert, Shane Starner and Tyler Sims. Byers and Starner each doubled, while Reinert pitched a complete game, but took the loss.

No. 7 seed K-D improved to 12-6. No. 10 seed Bermudian finished at 11-9. The Rams will next travel to No. 2 seed Donegal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal contest. Donegal (14-6) had a bye on Monday.

OTHER BASEBALL

Eastern York 5, West Perry 0: At West Perry, the Golden Knights jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held on for a District 3 Class 4-A first-round baseball win.

West Perry scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Mustangs' rally came up just short.

Evan Rishell led the Golden Knights, getting the win on the mound and going 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Rishell pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up three hits and one run. He struck out nine and walked six.

Bren Taylor (3 for 4, two doubles, two runs, RBI), Emmit Silar (2 for 2, double, RBI), Jacob Bardo (two RBIs) and Drew Dellinger (2 for 4) also excelled in Eastern's 13-hit attack.

No. 9 seed Eastern improved to 14-7. No. 8 seed West Perry finished at 13-8.

Eastern will visit No. 1 seed East Pennsboro (19-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Eastern had a bye on Monday.

Gettysburg 1, Dover 0: At Gettysburg, Josh Topper pitched a three-hit shutout to power the third-seeded Warriors to the District 3 Class 5-A first-round win.

Topper struck out eight without a walk and needed just 87 pitches. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate with the game's only RBI.

Zack Copp started for Dover and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and zero earned runs. Dalton Kellison finished up for Dover with 1 1/3 innings of shutout, no-hit relief.

Konner Gibboney tripled for No. 14 seed Dover, which finished at 11-10.

York-Adams Division II champion Gettysburg improved to 19-3 and advanced to the district 5-A quarterfinals on Thursday and will play host to No. 6 seed Manheim Central (20-3), which earned a 7-0 win over No. 11 seed Northern York (15-6) on Monday.

Camp Hill 8, York Catholic 1: At Dillsburg, the Irish saw their season end with a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal loss at Northern York High.

No. 4 seed YC finished at 13-7. No. 1 seed Camp Hill improved to 16-5.

Tony Staub (two hits, triple, RBI) and Luke Kordaz (two hits) accounted for all of York Catholic's hits.

Greenwood 17, Christian School of York 2 (3 innings): At Palmyra, CSY saw its season end with a District 3 Class 1-A quarterfinal loss.

No. 4 seed CSY, which had just one hit, was doomed by Greenwood's 11-run third inning.

CSY finished at 10-5. No. 5 seed Greenwood improved to 13-8.