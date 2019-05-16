Story Highlights Nine York-Adams League baseball teams have earned District 3 playoff berths.

The only Y-A team to earn a No. 1 seed is Biglerville in Class 3-A.

Dallastown captured the No. 2 seed in the Class 6-A bracket.

Dallastown's Darren Sciortino, right, catches the ball to get an out on West York's Gabe Allen at third base during York-Adams League baseball semifinal action at Spring Grove High School on Wednesday, May 15. Dallastown would win the game 12-0. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming District 3 Class 6-A playoffs.

Nine York-Adams League baseball programs, plus the Christian School of York, will embark on their District 3 playoff journeys next week.

The official brackets were released on Thursday afternoon.

The Y-A League produced one No. 1 seed — Biglerville in the six-team Class 3-A bracket. The Y-A Division III champion Canners (15-6) got a quarterfinal bye. In the semifinals on Thursday, May 23, Biglerville will face the winner of Monday's quarterfinal contest between fourth-seeded Annville-Cleona (13-6) and fifth-seeded Brandywine Heights (10-8). The site and time for the semifinals have yet to be set.

Y-A Division I champion Dallastown (18-2) grabbed the No. 2 seed in Class 6-A, while Red Lion (14-5) captured the No. 6 seed. Both teams got byes in Monday's first round.

In the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Dallastown will play host to the winner of Monday's first-round game between seventh-seeded Wilson (11-7) and 10th-seed McCaskey (9-11). That same day, Red Lion will battle third-seeded Waynesboro (18-2) at a site and time to be determined.

Hempfield (17-3) is the No. 1 seed in the 10-team 6-A bracket.

In 5-A, two Y-A teams made the field and will face off against each other at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Gettysburg (18-2) grabbed the No. 3 seed and will play host to 14th-seeded Dover (11-8). Red Land (17-2) is the No. 1 seed in the 14-team 5-A bracket.

The 4-A bracket features three Y-A teams and there will again be an all-Y-A match-up when 10th-seeded Bermudian Springs (11-9) visits seventh-seeded Kennard-Dale (12-7) at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a first-round battle. At the same time, ninth-seeded Eastern York (12-7) travels to eighth-seeded West Perry (13-7). East Pennsboro (18-1) is the No. 1 seed in the 10-team 4-A field.

York Catholic (12-6) squeezed into the four-team 2-A field as the No. 4 seed and will battle No. 1 seed Camp Hill (15-5) in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Monday at Northern York High School.

Christian School of York (10-4) is seeded fourth in the six-team Class 1-A bracket and will take on fifth-seeded Greenwood (12-8) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at In the Net in Palmyra. Mount Calvary (12-4) is the No. 1 seed in Class 1-A.

