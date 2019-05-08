Story Highlights West York suffered a 5-4 walk-off baseball loss to Eastern York on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, West York still won the outright York-Adams Division III title.

West York stands at 13-6 overall and finished 12-4 in the division.

West York lost a baseball game, but won an outright championship on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs suffered a 5-4 walk-off loss at Eastern York. Kennard-Dale, however, was losing to Bermudian Springs at the same time, 6-5.

That left West York (13-6) alone in first in the final York-Adams Division III standings at 12-4. K-D finished at 11-5 in D-III. With a win Wednesday, K-D would've earned a share of the division crown. Eastern improved to 12-6 overall and 10-6 in D-III.

Jacob Bardo's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave Eastern the win. Bardo finished with two hits and an RBI.

Bren Taylor (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Emmit Silar (two hits, RBI, run) also excelled for Eastern.

Justin Wetzel (three hits, homer, three RBIs, run) and Trent Ketterman (two hits, double, RBI, run) led West York.

By winning the division, West York earned a berth in next week's Y-A playoffs.

OTHER BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs 6, Kennard-Dale 5: At York Springs, Aden Juelich led the Eagles by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Also for Bermudian, Tucker Byers went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Tyler Reinert went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI.

For the Rams, Wyatt McCleary went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Tyler Nagel doubled with two RBIs and one run scored.

Bermudian finished at 11-9 overall and 10-6 in D-III. K-D is 12-6 and 11-5.

Dallastown 11, Northeastern 0 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Carson Wolf pitched a two-hit shutout in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.

Wolf struck out six and walked one.

Cam Urey (two hits, three RBIs, run), Darren Sciortino (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Trent Rowland (two RBIs, run), Ian Ness (two hits, double), Peter Capobianco (double, RBI, run) and Bobby Brown (two RBIs, run) led Dallastown's offense.

D-I champ Dallastown (17-2 overall) finished 14-1 in the division.

Red Lion 2, South Western 1: At Red Lion, C.J. Czerwinski led the Lions by throwing 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine, walking four and allowing two singles to pick up the win.

Tyler Ness went 1 for 2 with one run scored for Red Lion, while Ben Price pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing no hits and no runs, with one strikeout and one walk to record the save.

For the Mustangs, Zach Reed threw a complete game, striking out 10, walking two and allowing no earned runs and two singles.

Red Lion improved to 13-4 overall and finished 11-4 in D-I.

Littlestown 10, York High 0: At Small Field, Devin Peart pitched a two-hit shutout for Littlestown, striking out five and walking two.

Jakob Lane (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Jacob Thomas (two RBIs) and Blake DiPietro (two hits) led the Littlestown offense.

Spring Grove 4, Central York 1: At Spring Grove, Mike Gorman led the Rockets by throwing six innings to get the win, striking out four and walking one.

Gorman also went 2 for 2 with one RBI. Also for the Rockets, Dylan Spangler went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI, while Conner Gessell went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

For the Panthers, Ryan Pepler went 2 for 4 with one run scored, Josh Marquard went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Grant Smeltzer went 2 for 4.

Dover 8, York Suburban 1: At Suburban, Andrew Chronister led the Eagles with two solo homers.

Also for Dover, Jeremy Bentzel went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Owen Kennell went 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs and one run scored.

For the Trojans, Adam Petersen went 1 for 3 with one run scored.

York Tech 6, Hanover 5 (8 innings): At Hanover, Joey VonRohr led the Spartans by going 2 for 5, including a double, with one RBI.

Also for Tech, Gus Giacopelli went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Tyler Bond came on in relief of starter Giacopelli in the sixth, striking out two, walking none and allowing no runs to pick up the win.

For the Nighthawks, Colby Peterson went 3 for 5 with a double and one run scored, while Kardan Trish went 3 for 4 with one RBI.

York Catholic 7, Biglerville 6: At Biglerville, Tony Staub led the Irish by going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for YC, Ben Bullen went 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI, Anthony Catterall went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored and Chance Petteys went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

For the Canners, Logan Brewer went 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs, while Connor Orner went 2 for 4 with a homer.

York Catholic improved to 11-4 in D-IV and 11-6 overall. Biglerville fell to 16-4 and 13-3.

Susquehannock 2, Elizabethtown 1: At Glen Rock, Sam Gardner and C.J. Munch led the Warriors by combining for nine strikeouts and two walks to secure the nonleague victory.

Gardner threw the final three innings to record the win. Teammate Joe Gusherowski went doubled with one run scored.