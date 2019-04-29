CLOSE Dallastown defeated Red Lion 2-1 in eight innings Monday behind Alex Weakland's strong pitching and Evan Beach's walk-off hit. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Story Highlights Dallastown earned an eight-inning, 2-1 baseball win over Red Lion on Monday.

Dallastown improved to 13-2 overall and 11-1 in York-Adams Division I.

Red Lion fell to 8-3 overall and in the division.

Dallastown's Alex Weakland and Red Lion's C.J. Czerwinski starred on the mound.

Buy Photo Dallastown celebrates after defeating Red Lion 2-1 in the 8th inning, Monday, April 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

DALLASTOWN — After Evan Beach’s big hit, one of his Dallastown teammates teased him in excitement.

“Hey, Beach,” said the player, while laughing and hugging the sophomore designated hitter. “You used all two of your brain cells to get that hit.”

It was one of those jokes that boys make to humble a friend after an accomplishment.

About five minutes earlier, Beach roped a two-out, walk-off single down the right-field line to give Dallastown a 2-1 victory over Red Lion in eight innings.

While Beach has around 100 billion brain cells — not two — Dallastown head coach Greg Kinneman did say Beach’s calm personality helped him in the high-pressure situation.

“That was a great (at-bat),” Kinneman said. “I’m very confident in Evan. He got down two strikes early, but he’s one of our guys who, even if he’s down 0-2 or 1-2, he will put a good (at-bat) together.”

Hitters often tighten up with two outs and runners in scoring position, but Beach said his mindset during the plate appearance wasn’t complicated.

“Just hit the ball,” he said. "It’s just as simple as that.”

Buy Photo Dallastown's Evan Beach connects with the game-winning RBI single in the 8th inning against Red Lion, Monday, April 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Important win: The extra-inning win was the Wildcats’ first over the Lions since 2017. Dallastown was 0-3 against Red Lion last season and lost to the Lions earlier this month.

The win also puts Dallastown in great position to reclaim the York-Adams League Division I title and a spot in the league tournament. The Wildcats are 13-2 overall and 11-1 in league play with three more Y-A games remaining. The Lions are in second place at 8-3 in league play.

“Everyone knows this game was bigger than some other games,” Kinneman said.

Buy Photo Alex Weakland delivers for Dallastown, Monday, April 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Starting pitcher Alex Weakland, who allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings, said beating Red Lion feels different than winning a normal regular-season game.

“It’s good to beat Red Lion in anything,” Weakland said. “They’re a good team, but we got the best of them today.”

Pitcher’s duel: When Red Lion and Dallastown played on April 3, it was expected that Lions ace C.J. Czerwinski and Weakland, the Wildcats’ top arm, would pitch against each other.

Weakland, an IUP commit, was just returning from a right pectoral/shoulder injury, though, and didn’t pitch in the game. However, Czerwinski, a College of Charleston commit, did pitch in the game, throwing a one-hit shutout in the 3-0 victory.

Czerwinski was equally good Monday. He had better fastball velocity and was sharp with his breaking pitches. He allowed seven hits and one run in 7 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out 10.

“Not knowing what pitch is coming is hard,” Beach said about facing Czerwinski. “His slider is really good, and his fastball is the hardest I’ve ever faced.”

While Czerwinski was just as sharp, the difference was Dallastown’s hitters were better than in the first match-up. The Wildcats only went down in order once in eight innings.

“C.J. was outstanding today,” Kinneman said. “I was pretty confident late in the game, because I felt like all day we had some good (at-bats).”

Weakland was also superb. He allowed six hits and one run (zero earned) in his 7 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

“I’ve been pitching against C.J. since I was 9 or 10 years old,” Weakland said. “Competing against him is really fun.”

Buy Photo Red Lion's C.J. Czerwinski delivers against Dallastown, Monday, April 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Kinneman said the staff has brought Weakland back slowly from the injury to ensure he would be healthy for the postseason.

“He’s back. Those are the best two words I can say,” Kinneman said. “We have been very cautious with him over the last four weeks. We’ve watched pitch counts, and we’ve built for this moment. We know that coming down the stretch of the season and into the postseason we are going to need him. Today, that was the Alex Weakland that I know.”

Red Lion takes early lead: The Lions scraped a run together in the third. Kyle Daugherty led off with an infield single. The speedy second baseman advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, moved to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by his older brother, Cole Daugherty.

Dallastown didn’t tie the game until the sixth, when catcher Julian Bailey crushed a double to right-center field to score Peter Capobianco from first base.

“Little does anyone know that Julian has been dealing with (a) hamstring for five weeks,” Kinneman said. “He’s a tough kid.”

Two-out rally: Czerwinski exited with one out in the eighth inning because of the 100-pitch limit rule. He was replaced by Cole Daugherty, who retired the first batter he faced.

The Wildcats then strung together three straight hits. Peyton Fox and Bailey both singled to bring up Beach with runners on first and second.

Kinneman said being able to go the other way, like he did for his walk-off hit, is why Beach can perform at the varsity level as a sophomore.

“For him, that’s what makes him a good young hitter right now,” Kinneman said. “He was waiting on that pitch, and he knows it’s a two-strike count. He didn’t try to do too much and put a great swing on it.”

OTHER BASEBALL

Northeastern 10, Spring Grove 9 (8 innings): At Manchester, the Bobcats won a wild one behind big offensive efforts from Robbie Elzinga (four hits, double, three RBIs, three runs), Bryce Snyder (three hits, RBI, run) and Wade Wolfgang (two hits, double, three RBIs, run). Elzinga also got the win with three innings of one-run relief. Spring Grove was paced by Ethan Zorbaugh (three hits, two homers, three runs, two RBIs), Dylan Shaffer (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs), Jett Smith (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Kevin Cruz (two hits, double, run) and Owen Sporer (two hits, run). Northeastern rallied from a 9-5 deficit after 5 1/2 innings, sparked by a four-run sixth.

Susquehannock 4, New Oxford 3: At Glen Rock, Noah Miller pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs, to get the win, while Sam Gardner pitched a scoreless seventh to get the save. Ben Laubach (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Owen Bortner (two hits, RBI), Cole Weigard (two hits) and Miller (double) led the Warriors' attack. Colin Miller (three hits, run), Peyton Megonnell (three hits), A.J. Baadte (two hits, double, RBI) and Josh Rickrode (two hits, run) led New Oxford.

Gettysburg 4, Dover 0: At Dover, Marshall Mott led the Warriors by throwing five shutout innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing three hits. Mott also went 3 for 4, with a triple. Teammate Dylan Ed went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. For the Eagles, Aaron Eckard went 2 for 2, while Nathan Ifkovits threw four innings of shutout relief, striking out three, walking two and allowing two hits. First-place Gettysburg improved to 11-2 overall and 10-1 in Y-A D-II.

South Western 4, Central York 3: At Hanover, the Mustangs plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off victory. Mustangs relief pitcher Ethan Stainecker threw the final two innings, striking out four and walking one, to pick up the victory. Also for the Mustangs, Angelo Alascio doubled with one run scored, while Derek Hoff and Alex Klingler each picked up two RBIs. For the Panthers, Izak Nadzom went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while Grant Smeltzer went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

York Catholic 6, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, Ben Bullen led the Irish by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. He also started on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings, while striking out three, walking five and allowing five singles. Also for the Irish, Chance Petteys went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Nick DeMarco doubled, scored two runs and picked up one RBI.

Eastern York 15, York High 5 (6 innings): Dyson Renn led the Golden Knights by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and and two runs scored. Also for Eastern, Emmit Silar went 2 for 3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored; Jacob Bardo doubled with two runs scored and two RBIs; Bren Taylor tripled with three runs scored; and Owen Shimmel threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out 10, walking one and allowing one earned run. Shimmel also doubled with two RBIs. For the Bearcats, Rafael Jimenez DeAza went 2 for 2 with one RBI, while Carlos Angeles Tejeda and Erick Polanco Hernandez each doubled.

Kennard-Dale 10, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Cole Sinnott led the Rams by throwing six innings, striking out eight, walking four and allowing three singles. Also for K-D, Brian Romig belted a grand slam, Garrett Meckley went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Tyler Nagel scored three runs and walked twice. K-D improved to 10-4 overall and 9-4 in Y-A D-III.

West York 3, Bermudian Springs 1: At West York, Jeff Minot doubled and had two RBIs to pace the Bulldogs' offense. Justin Wetzel shined on the mound to get the win, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing five hits and one run. He struck out four and walked two. First-place West York improved to 11-3 overall and 11-2 in Y-A D-III.

York Suburban 8, Susquehanna Township 0: At Suburban, Trey Pridgen led the Trojans by throwing a complete game, striking out 14, walking none and allowing two singles. Pridgen also went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks. Also for Suburban, Adam Petersen went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Brendan Petersen went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Biglerville 10, York Tech 1: At Biglerville, the first-place Canners improved 13-3 overall and 11-1 in Y-A D-IV. Aaron Stremmel (three hits, two runs), Kyle Gillingham (two hits, three RBIs, run) and Nicholas Wright (two hits, double, three runs) led the Canners. Four Biglerville pitchers allowed just two hits.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.