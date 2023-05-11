Local roundup: Northeastern baseball shuts out Dover for key victory

Staff Report

The Northeastern baseball team inched closer to a postseason berth with a 5-0 victory at Dover on Thursday afternoon.

The Bobcats improved to 10-9 overall and 9-6 in Division I with the victory. They strengthened their grip on the 12th spot in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings, which would earn them the final district playoff position if it holds. Northeastern has one regular-season game remaining, as Red Land will visit Manchester next Monday.

Drew Barshinger starred on the mound against the Eagles, pitching six shutout innings on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters. Teammate Conner Rippo came on in the seventh, striking out three batters and walking one to lock down the victory.

Northeastern scored three runs in the top of the third and two more in the fifth. The Bobcats struck first on Nate Moser's sacrifice fly before Rippo delivered a two-run single. Moser then added a two-run single in the fifth. Leadoff man Brandon Charleston finished 2 for 4 and scored twice, while Moser was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and Rippo was 1 for 2 with two driven in. Northeastern had seven hits and stole 13 bases.

Dover (4-14, 2-12) loaded the bases on a hit and two walks in the bottom of the first but couldn't plate a run. The Eagles didn't have another baserunner until the sixth and finished with just five. Parker Bankowski was charged with the loss after allowing five runs in five innings, while John Hartley pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

The Eagles have played their final full game of the 2023 season. They will resume a suspended home game against Kennard-Dale on Friday, with the Rams holding a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

MORE BASEBALL

Mustangs sweep doubleheader from Bearcats: At Smalls Athletic Field, South Western (9-9, 6-8 Division I) captured victories over York High by the scores of 16-1 and 15-0, both in three innings. Colby Bealing starred in game two, going 3 for 3 with a three-run homer in the first and doubles in a six-RBI performance. Teammate Dominic Praydis was also 3 for 3 in the second contest. Jacob Berzonski went 3 for 3 and Justin Hefner went 2 for 3 in game one, with both Mustangs tallying two RBIs. For the Bearcats (0-19, 0-15 Division I), Steven Bautista went 2 for 2 in game one with a run scored.

West York 4, Gettysburg 2: At Shiloh, Marcus Ropp pitched a three-hit complete game led the Bulldogs (9-11) to the non-league victory. He struck out one, walked one and allowed no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate MJ Vottero went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, while Reed Fultz went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Hanover 12, Fairfield 1 (5 innings): At Fairfield, the Nighthawks (14-6, 10-5 Division IV) exploded for eight runs in the top of the fifth, highlighted by Tyler Hansford's two-run double with no outs in the frame. Teammate Justus Feeser went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, while Gavin Trish was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. For the Green Knights (5-14, 3-12), Connor Joy went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Delone Catholic 13, Bishop McDevitt 3 (6 innings): At McSherrystown, Aidan Wittmer went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Squires (12-7) to the non-league victory. Teammate Brodie Collins went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, while Brady Dettinburn went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Camp Hill 6, Biglerville 0: At Camp Hill, the Canners (5-14) were only able to connect for three hits at the plate as they dropped the non-league matchup to the Lions. Nolan Miller threw two shutout innings of relief for Biglerville.

SOFTBALL

York High 25, Antietam 15 (6 innings): At Hoffman Complex, Kheylian Velasquez led the Bearcats (1-18) to their first victory of the season by going 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored. Teammate Chloe Diggs went 2 for 3 with a triple and five runs scored; Nei Gennerett went 1 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Joelie Lugo went 1 for 1 with five RBIs and one run scored. The Bearcats took advantage of 25 free passes from Antietam walks to help them secure the win.

West York 8, Gettysburg 7: At West York, Addison Skimski's sacrifice bunt with one out in the bottom of the sixth scored Rylyn Fant from third to plate the go-ahead and eventual winning run for the Bulldogs (11-9). McKenzie Tapias hit an RBI groundout a batter earlier to plate Kayleigh Becker from third for the tying run. Fant finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Becker and Hughes went 2 for 3. Tapias also threw a complete game on the mound, allowing three earned runs and striking out 10, walking two and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win.

Delone Catholic 16, Bishop McDevitt 0 (4 Innings): At McSherrystown, Amy Anderson went 3 for 3 with a grand slam in the second and pitched four shutout innings to lead the Squirettes (14-5) to the easy non-league victory. Teammates Carolina Arigo and Katheryn Keller each went 3 for 3; Arigo had three RBIs and Keller added one.

Lancaster Catholic 6, Kennard-Dale 5: At Lancaster Catholic, the Crusaders plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the non-league victory. Carly Vaughan led the Rams (8-11) by going 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Teammate Mackenzie Warner went 2 for 4 at the plate, while pitchers Kara Golden and Hailey Serruto combined to allow only two earned runs.

Lebanon 13, Hanover 2 (5 innings): At Hanover, Sophie Rutledge led the Hawkettes (1-18) on offense by going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and one RBI. Hanover's season is complete.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Northeastern 2: At Central York, the Panthers (12-1, 11-1) won the league showdown by the scores of 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25 and 15-7. Mason Boyer led Central with 17 kills and 12 digs. Christian Bucks had 15 kills, Donovan Burris added 12 and Lance Shaffer tallied 46 assists. For the Bobcats (12-2, 11-1), Hugh Rogers had 12 kills and Gavin Meador chipped in 19 digs. Central York and Northeastern are York-Adams League co-champions, and the Panthers will be the No. 1 seed in next week's league tournament.

York Catholic 3, York High 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (16-4) won the non-league matchup by the scores of 25-9, 25-11 and 25-11. John Forjan led the hosts with 13 assists and three aces, while teammates Brady Walker and Mitch Kilgore had four kills apiece. York High fell to 0-8 with the loss.

York Suburban 3, Central Dauphin East 0

Cumberland Valley 3, Red Lion 0

Linville Hill Christian 3, Dover 0

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale 8, New Oxford 7: At New Oxford, Hannah Carl led the Rams (12-5, 9-3) to the league victory by scoring a game-high three goals in the match. Carl's second goal of the second half at the 4:35 mark gave the Rams a two-goal cushion (8-6) and they held on for the win. Teammate Noa Schneider scored scored one goal and added two assists, while Olivia Waltrup scored two goals. For the Colonials (8-7, 6-6), Cameryn Cohee scored once and had two assists, while teammate Madison Cohee tallied two goals.

Lampeter-Strasburg 18, York Catholic 11: At Lampeter-Strasburg, Katie Bullen led the Irish (13-4) in the non-league losing effort by scoring a team high five goals and adding one assist. Teammates Sarah Perry scored twice and dished out two assists, while Jess Daugherty notched two goals.

Susquehannock 18, Cumberland Valley 7

Dover 17, Bishop McDevitt 10

BOYS' LACROSSE

Delone Catholic 16, Mifflin County 2: At McSherrystown, Landon Smith scored six goals to lead the Squires (2-13) to the non-league victory. Teammates Deegan Snyder and Kaden Hix added four and three goals, respectively. Delone Catholic's season is complete, and it ended on a high note.