Central York bowlers capture regional title, return to state championships

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

The Central York bowling team punched its ticket for a return trip to the PIAA State Championships with a surprising championship performance at the Eastern Regionals in Lancaster this past weekend. The Panthers will defend their state title in Erie on Saturday, March 18.

Central led the 36-team field in qualifying with a 4,306. The team of Kamryn Brenneman, Bryce Kline, Adam Glatfelter, Noah Shultz and Clay Thomas posted a 3,074 in league format and 1,232 for six Baker games.

In the Baker-format semifinals, the Panthers defeated Manheim Township, two games to one (230-190, 140-194 and 222-204). In the finals, Central downed Cumberland Valley, two games to one (225-171, 193-215 and 211-162), to capture the regional title.

"I'm proud of this team," said coach Julie Carson said. "They bowled absolutely amazing. They pleasantly surprised me."

With only two starters — Brenneman and Kline, both juniors — returning from last year's state champion squad, the Panthers are a young and relatively inexperienced team. But Carson said she saw promise in her team after it finished second in a Baker tournament in Berks County at the end of December.

She marveled at how her club handled the pressure at the Eastern Regionals.

"They kept their heads and used the losses as fuel to do better," she said. "They faced a do-or-die situation in both rounds of Baker competition, and they didn't let the pressure get to them. They had great energy and determination."

The top six teams from the Eastern Regionals advanced to the PIAA state championship. Carson expects the Panthers to do well if they bring the energy, compassion and focus they exhibited this past weekend.

In team competition, Dallastown finished 10th, Spring Grove garnered 21st and York Tech placed 29th.

In individual competition, Brenneman placed ninth in a field of 112 girls and York Tech's Mason Smith finished ninth in a field of 144 boys. The top 12 boys and girls advanced to the state tournament and will compete on Friday, March 17.

Brenneman rolled games of 203, 150, 205, 210 and 216 for a 984. Smith registered games of 202, 254, 259, 189 and 190 for a 1,094. Other York-Adams bowlers in the top 20 included Spring Grove's Myles Garland (17th, 1,058 pins), York Tech's Xander Roberts (19th, 1,051) and Central's Clay Thomas (20th, 1,039).

Kennard-Dale's Casey Jones was 36th (992) and Dallastown's Codie Tempe finished 40th (987). Spring Grove's Blayze Denny and Central's Kline tied for 46th with 970 pins. Spring Grove's Brayden Wagman (964) missed the top 50 by one spot. Red Lion's Kailynn Jones placed 36th on the girls' side with 871.

For complete results, visit berksbowling.com.