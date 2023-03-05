Local schools compete in District 3 swimming championships

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

A high school swimmer doesn't have much idle time during the season. Between early-morning practices, going to school and afternoon practices, downtime is typically minimal.

Dallastown’s Cooper Stiles takes that one step further. An avid performer in the 100 breaststroke, the senior also takes part in his team’s 400 free relay.

For nearly all championship-caliber swimmers and even those that are not, participating in several events is not uncommon. The difference for Stiles, however, is that 100 breast immediately precedes the 400 free relay, leaving very little time between the two events to catch a breath.

MORE:Central York girls' basketball downed by undefeated Cedar Cliff in district final

MORE:Shorthanded York Suburban girls drop district final to Greencastle-Antrim

MORE:Delone Catholic girls fall short against Wyomissing in district hoops final

Most people would have trouble doing that, but for Stiles, it’s not that unusual. Just about 10 minutes after placing seventh in the 100 breast at the District 3 Class 3A swimming championships at Cumberland Valley on Saturday evening, Stiles manned his leg for the Dallastown 400 free relay.

“I do that pretty often,” Stiles said. “It’s a rough one, and that one hurt today.”

No pain, no gain, right? That would fit, as the Wildcats finished seventh in the 400 free relay to earn Stiles his fourth medal of the two-day event.

“That one did feel shorter,” said Stiles, who also won medals with the 200 medley relay (fourth) and 200 free relay (sixth).

It was a good weekend for the entire Dallastown program as nearly everyone dropped times and several swam personal bests. That list includes junior Julia Havice, who was the only York-Adams League swimmer in 3-A to claim a gold medal. Havice won the 50 free in a time of 23.89 seconds to best runner-up Emma Dougherty of Wilson by over a second.

Havice also claimed a silver medal in the 100 free, finishing in a school-record time of 51.64, just behind Sydney Gring of Muhlenberg.

“I look up to her a lot,” Havice said of Gring, “and I just wanted to keep up with her for the most part because she’s so fast. I went in with a positive attitude and I think I did relatively good.”

Havice also posted a time of 23.70 to lead off the 200 free relay.

Havice’s performance in the 50 free guarantees her a spot at the PIAA Class 3A meet in a few weeks, but her time in the 100 free likely will get her a spot as well. She’s also hoping the Dallastown relays — the 200 free (sixth) and 400 free (sixth) — might get both her and her teammates to the state meet.

It was also a good weekend for the Susquehannock crew — both boys and girls. The Warriors finished third as a team on the boys' side in Class 2A while the girls placed fourth.

The boys were once again led by senior Jacob Wade, who won the 100 free and finished second in the 50 free. Jackson Hollinger finished second in both the 200 and 500 free, while Nick Johns placed third in the 50 free (right behind Wade) and fourth in the 100 free. Tyler Wright took fifth in both the 100 fly and 100 breast.

“Tyler and Jackson … shout out to Jackson because he had a really great meet,” Wade said. “He had a really big 500 today (Saturday) and a really big 200 yesterday (Friday). He’s a really hard worker. He’s always doing the distance stuff, which to me as a sprinter, is a lot of yards and a lot of work. The work he’s putting in is really paying off.”

Like Hollinger, Wade also has a soft spot in his heart for his fellow senior Johns, but for a different reason.

“Nick is my sprint buddy,” Wade said. “And he’s just a second-year swimmer. I’m very excited about the progress he’s been making. He’s making big strides in the sport and if he decides to swim at the college level I’m sure he’s going to make even bigger strides.”

The Susky relays were also solid. The 200 free relay team took silver with a time of 1:28.99 while the 400 free relay also claimed second with a time of 3:17.07. Both relay teams were bested by Bishop McDevitt, which won the 2A boys team title.

The Susquehannock girls were led by sisters Kate and Lauren Kalmanowicz. Kate finished fourth in the 100 fly while the siblings finished sixth and seventh in the 100 back, which Kate edging our her younger sister. Those two also helped the 200 free relay (fifth) and 400 free relay (fourth) teams to the medal stand.

“The girls had a really strong showing,” Wade said. “And you have to give credit to our coach (Brian Wingert). He really prepares us well for meets like this and it’s really proven by the results that we put up. He always keeps us with a high expectation and standard and I feel that we’ve always performed.”

The York Suburban girls' team had a great weekend as well. The Trojans finished second in the team standings behind Schuykill Valley powered by a first-place finish in the 200 free relay (1:41.26). The Suburban 400 free relay placed second (3:40.10) while the 200 medley relay (2:00.98) took fifth.

Individually, Chloe Chevaux finished fourth in the 200 free and second in the 500 free, while Chloe Moore took third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 back.

While York Catholic doesn’t officially have a team, the Fighting Irish were represented well by siblings Sarah and Daniel Giesselbach. Daniel finished second overall in the 100 breast and third in the 200 IM while Sarah placed fourth in the 100 free and third in the 200 free. Delany King also placed 16th in both the 100 fly and 100 back.