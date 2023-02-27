Multiple York-Adams League bowlers make run at district tournament

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Three York County bowlers finished in the top 10 in the PIAA District 3 Boys' Singles Championships held at Clearview Lanes in Mt. Joy on Saturday.

Spring Grove's Blaze Denny placed fifth, while Central York's Bryce Kline finished sixth. Clay Thomas, also of Central York, garnered seventh. The top six finishers in the 40-bowler field after five games advanced to a single-elimination bracket.

In quarterfinal matches, Denny lost to No. 4-seed Ayden Davis of Antietam, 266-180, and Kline fell to No. 3-seed Cameron Wegert of Middletown, 248-245. Wegert won the boys' singles title over Elizabethtown's Zach Wentzel, the top scorer in the qualifying rounds.

York Tech's Mason Smith placed 14th, while teammate Primo Cadawas finished 27th. Dallastown's Codie Tempe finished 37th.

In the girls' singles competition, Kamryn Brenneman of Central York captured 16th place. Red Lion's Kailynn Jones took 31st, Spring Grove's Tori Cooper 32nd and Dallastown's Claire Scarcelli 34th. Brenna Carruth of Kennard-Dale placed 35th and Sarabeth Reichart of New Oxford finished 36th.

