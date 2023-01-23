'Sky's the limit' for Spring Grove sophomore bowler Blayze Denny

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Blayze Denny, 16, reeled off 12 consecutive strikes for his 10th career 300 game as Spring Grove defeated Central York at Colony Park Lanes North on Jan. 10.

He opened the second game with a spare and then strung together 10 more strikes before registering a 9-count on his fill ball in the tenth frame. He finished with a 289 and 22 of a possible 24 strikes in the first two games.

"I've never had a streak like that," said Denny, a West York sophomore who competes for Spring Grove since his school doesn't offer a high school bowling program. "I was hitting the pocket consistently and getting a lot of pin carry."

The two-handed bowler had his sights set on an 800 series. But changing lane conditions and a couple of unlucky breaks resulted in a 192 game and a 781 series, the highest in the York-Adams League this season.

Last season, Denny rolled an 802 series to capture the under-15 scratch division at the Pennsylvania Pepsi Youth Championships in Limerick, Montgomery County. He also was named to the Pennsylvania Eastern Regional All-Star Team.

"The sky's the limit for Blayze," Spring Grove coach Jason Baker said. "He takes the game very seriously. He practices all the time, competes in various tournaments and studies the game."

Denny is working on better understanding changing lane conditions and making the appropriate adjustments. He's also sharpening his mental game.

"I have to keep my emotions in check and not get frustrated," he said. "I need to focus on what I did wrong and how to correct it. A lot of that will come with maturity."

The super sophomore loves competition and admits he gets pumped up for high school matches, particularly when he knows the bowlers on the opposing team.

Denny, who started bowling in an after-school program at age 8, expects to continue to lead Spring Grove the latter part of the season. He also is eyeing the postseason.

"I want to do better in the state tournament this year," he said. "I didn't qualify for singles competition last year. And I want to help Spring Grove win the state title. Last year, we finished second to Central York."

Already one of the brightest stars in the York-Adams league, many more accolades could be in Denny's future.

* * * * *

Cameron Taylor of York Tech rolled a 300 game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, as the Spartans defeated New Oxford, 4-1, at Hanover Bowling Centre. Taylor, a right-hander, averaged 203 in the Junior League at Suburban Bowlerama last season.