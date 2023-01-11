High school roundup: Denny bowls 300, Spring Grove tops Central York again

Staff Report

The Spring Grove bowling team firmly entrenched itself as the York-Adams League frontrunner on Tuesday afternoon, taking down defending state champion Central York 4-1 for the second time this season.

Blayze Denny rolled a perfect 300 in the first of three games as the Rockets won the first two contests 1,087-971 and 1,137-1,079. Central York won the third game 1,079-1,019, but Spring Grove maintained its overall lead, winning 3,243-3,148 to take the final two points in the match.

Denny scored a combined 781 in the three games. Teammate Brayden Wagman rolled a 716 series, while Landon Carl rolled a combined 606. For the Panthers, Clay Thomas rolled a combined 704 and teammate Bryce Kline rolled a 699.

Spring Grove improves to 6-1 in the league with the win, its second in as many days after falling to York Tech on Friday. Central York fell to 4-2 in league action. York Tech is 3-1 and Dallastown is 3-2 as the standings continue to take shape.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 43, York Suburban 40: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights (9-0, 4-0) held a 32-27 lead at the end of the third quarter and held on for the Division II home victory. Austin Bausman scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Simon Lipsius knocked in 11 points for Eastern York. Kai Stryhn scored 15 points for the Trojans (4-8, 1-4).

Northeastern 63, Dallastown 52: At Dallastown, the Bobcats (5-9, 2-3) trailed 32-28 at the half but rallied in the second half to take the lead and capture the Division I victory. Larry Williams led the Bobcats with a game-high 17 points, including three from downtown. Teammates Josh Everly knocked in 14 points, while Evan Jennings scored 13. Will Scott scored 12 points for the Wildcats (4-6, 2-3), while DJ Smith scored 11 points and Conner Barto had 10.

York High 60, Spring Grove 36: At York High, the Bearcats (9-3, 4-1) cruised to the Division I victory thanks to 16 points from Omarion Newson, 15 from David Warde and 14 from Daveyon Lydner. Avin Myers scored 10 points to lead the Rockets (5-6, 2-3).

Kennard-Dale 76, Dover 63: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (7-6, 3-2) outscored the Eagles (1-12, 0-5) by 13 points in the final eight minutes to break a 51-51 tie and capture the Division II victory. Koy Swanson scored a game-high 26 points, while Rams teammates Garrett McCleary and Zach Orwig knocked in 18 and 16, respectively. Jackson Slater led the Eagles with 19 points, including five from downtown, while Isaiah White knocked in 13 points and Jakob Smyser scored 10.

Delone Catholic 50, Bermudian Springs 32: At York Springs, Cam Keller scored 19 points to lead the Squires (9-2, 4-2) to the Division III victory. Teammate Gage Zimmerman knocked in 13 points, including three from behind the arc. Dylan Hubbard scored nine points for the Eagles (4-10, 2-4).

Hanover 50, Biglerville 44: At Hanover, Chase Roberts scored a game-high 19 points, including five from behind the arc, to lead the Nighthawks (5-7, 2-4) to the Division III home victory. Teammate Ethan Killinger knocked in 17 points. For the Canners (2-9, 1-4), Cameron Tyson scored a team-high 14 points.

York Tech 84, Fairfield 36: At Fairfield, Michael Gladney made six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead the Spartans (4-7, 3-2) to the Division III road victory. Jordan Overton knocked in 14 points, including three from downtown, Tyson Smith scored 13 points, while Anthony Torres knocked in 10 points for York Tech. For the Green Knights (2-9, 0-6), Jayden Bell scored a team high 11 points, including three from behind the arc.

Red Lion 59, South Western 48

Littlestown 52, York Catholic 41

Susquehannock 72, New Oxford 48

Veritas Academy 52, Christian School of York 18

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York Suburban 47, Eastern York 35: At York Suburban, the Trojans (8-3, 3-2) led 23-17 at the half and went on to capture the Division II home victory. Lydia Powers scored a game-high 16 points while teammates Janay Rissmiller and Alyssa Dougherty each knocked in 10. Molly Townsley led the Golden Knights (7-3, 2-2) with 15 points; Arianna Seitz, the York-Adams League's leading scorer, finished with eight.

Delone Catholic 65, Bermudian Springs 43: At McSherrystown, Megan Jacoby scored a game-high 22 points, including six from behind the arc, to lead the Squirettes (11-1, 4-0) to the Division III victory. Teammate Brielle Baughman knocked in 16 points, including four from downtown. Victoria Bross topped the Eagles (7-7, 3-2) with 14 points.

Kennard-Dale 37, Dover 24: At Dover, Kylie Pietrowski scored 10 points and Bella Huber knocked in eight to lead the Rams (5-6, 1-3) to the Division II victory. For the Eagles (4-9, 0-5), Ava Cataldi and teammate Hannah Hayes each scored eight points.

York Catholic 54, Littlestown 8: At York Catholic, Mariah Shue scored nine of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter to lead the Irish (7-3, 5-0) to the easy Division III victory. Teammate Paige O'Brien knocked in 11 points. With the loss, Littlestown fell to 1-13 overall and 0-5 in the division.

Dallastown 46, New Oxford 40

Hanover 44, Biglerville 38

Red Lion 50, South Western 21

Northeastern 45, Susquehannock 36

York High 56, Spring Grove 31

York Country Day 27, Antietam 14

WRESTLING

New Oxford 55, West York 12: At West York, the Colonials (7-2) received pins from Lane Johnson (160), Derek Price (172), Austin Speros (189), Tristan Camacho (107), and Ashton Abbott (127) to help them secure the non-divisional victory. For the Bulldogs (3-2), Evan Jones picked up a pin at 139.

Biglerville 28, Littlestown 13: At Biglerville, the Canners (9-5, 2-1) received pins from Caden Kessel (114), Brady Gardner (121), Kyler Johnson (172) and Levi Roberts (215) to help them secure the Division III victory. With the loss, Littlestown falls to 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the division.

Boiling Springs 40, Central York 19

BOYS' SWIMMING

Northeastern 111, Red Lion 17: At Manchester, the Bobcats (2-1, 1-1) used a team effort in securing the Division I victory by capturing first place in all 11 events. With the loss, Red Lion falls to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the division.

West York 107, York Suburban 44

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Red Lion 96, Northeastern 67: At Manchester, the Lions (3-1, 1-1) captured first place in all three relay events to help them secure the Division I road victory. For the Bobcats (0-3, 0-2), Aaliyah Zimmerman won the 500 and 200 free.

York Suburban 122, West York 36