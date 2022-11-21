York-Adams League stars head to next level on signing days

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more high schools announce student-athlete signings.

Rhlyn Rouse has emerged as a star for York Tech girls' basketball, and she'll continue her career at the college level.

The senior made her decision official at a ceremony last week, committing and signing with Lock Haven University. Rouse had kept her decision private until she and her family members revealed their Bald Eagle shirts in unison.

Last season, Rouse averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds per game for a 3-18 Spartans team. She became the first player in York Tech history to reach 1,000 career points, and she will enter her senior season with 1,224 points while also chasing 1,000 rebounds.

Rouse was one of many local talents who has signed to play college sports in recent weeks. The signing period for a wide range of sports opened Nov. 9, with the basketball early period closing on Nov. 16. The regular basketball signing window begins in April, while football has signing periods starting Dec. 21 and Feb. 1. For other sports, there is no official break in signing periods between now and August.

Here is a selection of local athletes who have put pen to paper, as announced by their schools.

DALLASTOWN

SPRING GROVE

RED LION

Hannah Connors, women's lacrosse, Lynn University

Jenna Derouaux, field hockey, Wingate University

Luke Miller, men's lacrosse, Hood College

Bhrooke Axe, volleyball, West Virginia Wesleyan College

Grace Uhler, women's soccer, Goucher College

Landon Craley, men's lacrosse, Washington College

Connor Striebig, men's lacrosse, Messiah University

Rylee Oliphant, women's soccer, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Paul Hornberger, men's lacrosse, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Lorelei Grove, swimming, Kutztown University

Jack Hulley, men's lacrosse, York College of Pennsylvania

EASTERN YORK

SUSQUEHANNOCK