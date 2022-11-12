Torres' breakout season brings him York Tech's single-season rushing record

There are times in athletics when the unexpected happens.

Before this season, York Tech's Anthony Torres's high school football career hadn't been one that drew a lot of attention.

He had modest success in his junior year when he rushed for just over 400 yards after a freshman and sophomore season where he never really stood out.

However, something clicked for the senior fullback in 2022 that put him in the spotlight.

Torres set York Tech’s single-season rushing mark with this past season with 1,933 yards.

“I was definitely keeping up with it,” Torres said. “We didn’t know for sure what the record was at first. I was just playing and kept gaining as many yards as I could. When I got, it felt kind of good. I didn’t know what to think about it.

Torres finished with 13 touchdowns on the ground. All totaled, he accounted for more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the Spartans.

"I am definitely happy I got to achieve that," Torres said. "Definitely put in hard work for it. It wasn't easy for sure. Made a lot of memories and glad I got to do that with my team for my last year."

Torres broke Calvin Savary's York Tech single-season rushing mark of 1,554 yards, which he set in 2012.

A breakout season wasn't something York Tech head coach Matt Glennon saw coming from Torres.

"He always had potential," Glennon said. "You saw it in this big, strong kid. He is a really good athlete for his size, just never ever took the leap of faith and really coming in and dedicating himself. But this year, he took that leap of faith."

Torres rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the opener against James Buchanan. He rushed for more than 100 yards in every game after that. He rushed more than 200 yards five times this season, including a 271-yard effort in the final game of the season against Hanover.

"Teams would stack the box and knew what we were doing, but it didn't matter," Glennon said. "He would say 'Get me the ball coach, I will get you 3 or 4 yards every time' and he did that and more most of the time."

Torres said the carries he got his junior year sparked him to want to do more in his final high school season

"That's when I really thought I could do good," he said. "I had to dedicate myself, keep working out to to get better and faster. It turned out pretty good."

Glennon saw a whole new player. Besides being good on the field, he became a team leader off it, helping younger players on the team when they needed it, Glennon said.

"He had a great senior year. He came focused and ready to work. His attitude was completely changed," Glennon said. "That's maturity I think. He went from being a boy to a man over the summer."

Torres' breakout season has caught the attention of college coaches. Glennon said that some NCAA Division II schools showed interest in him during the season.

"With the numbers he has, he's on the radar," Glennon said.

Glennon created a highlight reel for him and will send it to coaches to see if there is an interest in him.

Torres wasn't thinking about playing beyond high school. He is now.

He has given thought to perhaps playing at Thaddeus Stevens in Lancaster or a trade school, where he can not only play sports, but also continue to pursue a career in automotive repair. Torres has pursued that field at York Tech, and he would like to continue that at the next level.

"I would definitely like to get that experience in college, playing in college and keep achieving goals," he said.