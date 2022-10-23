Central York girls volleyball team beats Dallastown

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

There a rather new term flying around the volleyball ranks that coaches would rather retire.

It’s call the reverse-sweep, where a team loses the first two sets before "sweeping" the last three.

Susquehannock Warriors claim their first York-Adams League field hockey title

York-Adams League weekend scoreboard: Week 9

York-Adams League Week 9 football roundup: York High races past South Western

You can count Central York coach Nate Ocasio as one that isn’t enamored with the trend. Like most coaches, Ocasio would prefer to dominate in the old-fashioned way, by taking the first three sets to close out a match.

A victory, however, is a victory and the fashion it is done by is purely aesthetic.

Trailing 2-0 after dropping the first two sets in the York-Adams League finals to Division I rival Dallastown, the Panthers completed the reverse-sweep by taking the final three sets to claim the program’s first Y-A title since 1986.

Set scores were 20-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-7.

“I guess so,” is all that Ocasio could say when asked if he was happy with a reverse-sweep.

It certainly wasn’t easy as the Wildcats put the pressure on in Sets 3 and 4 late, drawing to within a point each time. By the time the fifth set rolled around, the Panthers bolted out to a 6-2 lead that grew to 10-3. It was just a matter of when and not if the Central girls would complete the epic comeback.

“This feels amazing,” Central outside Emma Chataginer said. “It means a lot.”

The comeback was definitely not by design, but the Central girls certainly never felt out of it even after falling behind 0-2.

“I feel like we had way more motivation,” said Chataginer, who finished with 20 kills. “Hearing the crowd cheering for us we were able to bring it way up.”

Setter Taryn Peters, who dished out 54 assists, felt her team wasn’t playing with the same level they did earlier in the afternoon in the semifinals, a 3-0 sweep of Division III champ York Catholic.

Ocasio notice as well.

“We had to start playing harder and that’s when the intensity kind of picked up,” Ocasio said. “Dallastown does a phenomenal job on the defensive end and we knew we had to match that.”

“We just noticed that we weren’t playing like who we were,” Peters added. “And then we just grinded it out.”

A grind was certainly an appropriate term for the week for the Panthers, who played faced Spring Grove Tuesday, Dallastown Thursday, Delone Catholic Friday before facing York Catholic and Dallastown once again Saturday.

“It’s been a heck of a week,” Ocasio said. “Half of our team was like sick all week – sick at home and missing practices with like colds, the flu, fever – but no Covid. So, we’ve had girls in and out of practice and we’ve had to shorten up practice because they were pretty banged up.”