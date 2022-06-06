One York-Adams team still alive in the chase for a PIAA spring sports state championship

STEVE HEISER

There’s one York-Adams program still alive in the chase for a state high school spring sports championship.

The Delone Catholic baseball team is the only local program left in the PIAA playoffs.

The Squires advanced to the state Class 2-A quarterfinals on Monday with a 9-3 triumph over Dock Mennonite at Widener University in Chester County in a battle of district champions.

Delone was coming off a District 3 title, while Dock Mennonite was the District 1 champion.

Delone will next take on District 11 champion Schuylkill Haven on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Schuylkill Haven (15-8) won its first-round 2-A state playoff game on Monday over District 12 champion Masterman, 5-4.

Against Dock Mennonite, The Squires trailed 2-1 after three innings when they plated three fourth-inning runs to take the lead for good at 4-2. Aidan Wittmer delivered an RBI single in that frame, while the other two runs scored on a balk and a wild pitch.

Dock Mennonite pulled to within 4-3 with a sixth-inning run, but Delone put the contest out of reach with a five-run seventh-inning outburst, which featured a two-run single from Brady Dettinburn, RBI singles from Trent Giraffa and Ryan Moore and a bases-loaded walk from Nic Pierce.

The Squires improved to 18-5, while Dock Mennonite finished at 16-5.

The other three York-Adams teams that had still been alive in the state playoffs all suffered shutout defeats on Monday.

In baseball, Susquehannock dropped a 1-0 decision to District 4 champion Selinsgrove in a 5-A first-round contest at Bowman Field in Williamsport. The Warriors, the third-place team from District 3, finished at 21-6. Selinsgrove moved to 21-2.

In a 4-A baseball opener, District 3 runner-up Littlestown (14-8) dropped a 9-0 decision at District 1 champion Holy Ghost Prep (16-5). Littlestown was outhit 14-2.

And in softball, South Western (18-5) fell at District 2 champion Pittston Area, 13-0, in a game ended after 4½ innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Pittston improved to 22-0.

