Three York-Adams programs suffer state quarterfinal losses on Saturday

It was a tough Saturday for York-Adams teams in state playoff action.

The local programs went 0 for 3 in PIAA quarterfinal contests, with the York Catholic girls and Susquehannock boys suffering lacrosse setbacks and the York Suburban boys falling in volleyball.

The defeats ended highly successful seasons for all three programs.

The York Catholic girls couldn’t hold on to a 9-3 halftime lead against District 1 champion Bishop Shanahan in a Class 2-A contest, eventually falling 11-10.

Paris Masaracchia scored a free-position goal with 2.7 seconds left to lift the Eagles to the victory at Harold I. Zimmerman Stadium at West Chester East High School.

Jessica Daugherty scored three goals to lead York Catholic, while Grace Doyle and Sydney Mentzer added two goals apiece.

York Catholic won both the York-Adams regular-season and playoff titles before finishing second in the District 3 2-A tournament. The Irish finished at 20-3.

The Eagles reached the final four in the state playoffs for the first time in school history. They will face District 12 champion Archbishop Carroll on Tuesday at Avon Grove High School at 1 p.m.

The Susquehannock boys, meanwhile, dropped a 16-5 decision to Mars in a 2-A quarterfinal at State College.

Junior Dominic Eckels had four of Susquehannock’s five goals.

The District 3 2-A champion Warriors finished at 21-2. They were the first York-Adams team to win a District 3 boys’ lacrosse championship.

District 7 champion Mars improved to 18-2.

The Suburban boys suffered a 3-1 loss to District 10 runner-up Cochranton at Bald Eagle Area High School, 30-28, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19.

Suburban entered that match ranked No. 3 in the state in 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, while Cochranton came in ranked No. 4.

York-Adams Tournament champion Suburban finishes at 19-3.

