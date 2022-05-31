Susquehannock falls in 5-A baseball semifinal; other Tuesday District 3 playoff action

STEVE HEISER

The Susquehannock baseball team appeared on the verge of a major comeback and a berth in the District 3 Class 5-A championship game.

Manheim Central, however, had other ideas.

The sixth-seeded Warriors stormed back from a 5-1 hole with a four-run sixth inning to forge a 5-5 tie in a district semifinal contest.

At that point, the momentum seemed firmly in Susquehannock’s favor.

The second-seeded Barons, however, stopped the bleeding and eventually earned a walk-off 6-5 triumph with a run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly.

Susquehannock dropped to 20-5, but the Warriors’ season isn’t over. They’ve already clinched a state playoff berth. Manheim Central improved to 20-2.

In the district 5-A third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Warriors will face the loser of the other semifinal between No. 9 seed Donegal (16-6) and No. 4 seed Ephrata (16-6). The better-seeded team will have home-field advantage.

Manheim Central will battle the Donegal-Ephrata winner for the district crown at a site and time to be determined on Thursday.

Susquehannock outhit Manheim Central, 7-3, but the Warriors’ pitchers allowed eight walks.

Five Manheim Central errors allowed the Warriors to score three unearned runs.

Susquehannock’s AJ Miller had two hits and a run scored, while Ryan Barrett had two hits and an RBI. The Warriors’ David Barrett added a hit, a walk and two runs scored.

Susquehannock’s Garrett Wilson pitched three innings of one-hit ball but took the loss.

OTHER BASEBALL

Littlestown 4, Fleetwood 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the District 3 Class 4-A semifinal contest and clinched a state playoff berth. No. 5 seed Littlestown improved to 14-6. No. 9 seed Fleetwood, coming off an upset of No. 1 seed West Perry, fell to 9-13. In Thursday’s district 4-A championship game, Littlestown will face No. 2 seed East Pennsboro (16-4) at a site and time to be determined. East Pennsboro won the other semifinal, 8-6, over No. 3 seed Susquehanna Township (13-7).

Exeter Township 9, Gettysburg 3: At Exeter Township, Deven Sheerin led the Eagles to the District 3 Class 5-A consolation semifinal victory by throwing a four-hitter over six innings, striking out 10, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. For the Warriors, Bryce Rudisill went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while Logan Moseley went 2 for 3. Gettysburg’s Braden Manning tripled and picked up two RBIs. The Warriors committed five errors in the field. No. 16 seed Gettysburg finished 13-9. No. 5 seed Exeter improved to 16-6.

SOFTBALL

Lampeter-Strasburg 3, Northeastern 0: At Lampeter-Strasburg, Keiva Middleton led the Pioneers to the District 3 Class 5-A consolation semifinal win by throwing a four-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking two. For the Bobcats, Kalyn Markel went 2 for 3, while teammate Brooke Frey threw a complete game, striking out five, walking one and allowing eight hits. Tenth-seeded Northeastern finished 15-8. Third-seeded L-S improved to 16-5.

Exeter 2, South Western 1: At Exeter, the home team rallied a 1-0 deficit to earn the District 3 Class 5-A semifinal victory. Both teams had already qualified for the state playoffs. No. 5 seed South Western fell to 18-5. No. 1 seed Exeter improved to 19-4. In the third-place game on Thursday, South Western will visit No. 2 seed Shippensburg (19-4), which dropped its semifinal on Tuesday to No. 11 seed Twin Valley (16-6), also by a 2-1 score.

