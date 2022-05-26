Susquehannock earns state 5-A baseball playoff berth; other Thursday high school action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Susquehannock Warriors’ storybook baseball season will include a state playoff appearance.

The Warriors came from behind to earn a 5-4 triumph over visiting Lampeter-Strasburg on Thursday in a District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal contest.

The victory moves Susquehannock to the district 5-A semifinals.

The top five teams in the district 5-A field are guaranteed PIAA berths.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Earning a state playoff spot adds another achievement to a history-making Warriors season. They’ve already claimed two championships – the York-Adams Division III crown and the York-Adams Tournament title.

The tournament championship was the first-ever in Susquehannock program history.

In Thursday’s win, the Warriors trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth when they erupted for four runs to take a 5-2 advantage. All of those runs scored with two outs.

Luke Geiple’s two-run double was the big blow in the inning. A Lampeter-Strasburg error allowed two more runs to score.

The Pioneers got to within 5-4 by plating two runs in the top of the sixth but could not get the equalizer.

Starter Logan Houser got the win, going five innings and allowing one earned run. He struck out six and walked one.

Brayden Heaps got the save. He pitched two innings and wasn’t charged with allowing any runs.

Susquehannock earned the win despite getting outhit, 9-7.

The sixth-seeded Warriors improved to 20-4. No. 14 seed Lampeter-Strasburg dropped to 13-9.

In the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Susquehannock will face No. 2 seed Manheim Central (19-2), which won its quarterfinal on Thursday over No. 7 seed Red Land, 2-1. Red Land dropped to 13-9. Susquehannock will travel to Manheim Central on Tuesday.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

Cumberland Valley 5, Red Lion 4: At Cumberland Valley, the Eagles plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and capture the District 3 Class 6-A quarterfinal walk-off victory.

The Eagles plated four unanswered runs to rally back.

Individually for the Lions, Ryan Stabley went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Brandon Ritchey went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Isaac Earnest went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI and Jason Krieger went 2 for 4.

No. 6 seed Red LIon finished 17-5. No. 3 seed Cumberland Valley improved to 15-5.

Susquehanna Township 7, Eastern York 0: At Susquehanna Township, the home team plated four runs in the bottom of the second to take an early lead and went on to capture the District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal victory.

For the Golden Knights, Brody Hinkle went 2 for 3, including a double, while Ben Scritchfield doubled and Austin Bausman went 1 for 2.

No. 6 seed Eastern finished a 9-9. No. 3 seed Susquehanna Twp. improved to 13-6.

Donegal 12, Gettysburg 2 (5 innings): At Mount Joy, Gettysburg led Donegal 2-1 on Thursday heading into the bottom of the fourth, when Donegal exploded for nine runs to take command.

Donegal added two more runs in the fifth capture the mercy-rule victory in a District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal. Four Gettysburg errors led to eight unearned runs for Donegal.

The Warriors had just three hits, including a double by Bryce Rudisill, who scored one of Gettysburg’s two runs.

No. 16 seed Gettysburg dropped to 13-8. No. 9 seed Donegal improved to 16-6.

The loss didn’t end Gettysburg’s season. If the Warriors’ can win two consolation contests, they can still grab the district’s fifth-and-final state 5-A playoff berth.

In a first-round consolation on Tuesday, Gettysburg will face the loser of Thursday night’s quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Ephrata (15-6) and No. 5 seed Exeter (15-5). Gettysburg will be the road team, no matter who wins the Ephrata-Exeter contest.

DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL

Shippensburg 1, Northeastern 0 (8 innings): At Shippensburg, the Bobcats gave the No. 2 seed a tough battle before falling on an eighth-inning homer by the home team in a District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal.

No. 10 seed Northeastern fell to 15-7. No. 2 seed Shippensburg improved to 19-3.

Despite the loss, Northeastern can still make the state 5-A playoffs with two consolation-round victories.

In a first-round consolation at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Northeastern will travel to No. 3 seed Lampeter-Strasburg (15-5), which dropped its quarterfinal on Thursday to No. 11 seed Twin Valley, 7-5. Twin Valley improved to 15-6.

Kutztown 15, Bermudian Springs 0 (4 innings): At Kutztown, the Eagles saw their standout 2022 season come to a close with a District 3 Class 3-A semifinal setback.

Only the champion and runner-up from the district 3-A field advance to the state playoffs.

No. 3 seed Bermudian, which shared the York-Adams Division championship with Littlestown, finished at 17-5. No. 2 seed Kutztown improved to 18-4.

In the title game, Kutztown will face the winner of the other 3-A semifinal on Thursday between No. 1 seed Littlestown (18-3) and No. 5 seed Susquenita (18-3). The title contest is set for Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. This story will be updated.