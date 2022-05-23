Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, May 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Wilson at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A First Round

New Oxford at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.

Northern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Quarterfinal

Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2-A Semifinal

Upper Dauphin at Delone Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Dallastown at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5-A First Round

New Oxford at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4-A First Round

Kennard-Dale at Conrad Weiser, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 2-A Semifinals

Susquehannock at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

