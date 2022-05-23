Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, May 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A First Round
Wilson at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Manor at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A First Round
New Oxford at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.
Northern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Quarterfinal
Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2-A Semifinal
Upper Dauphin at Delone Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A First Round
Dallastown at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5-A First Round
New Oxford at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4-A First Round
Kennard-Dale at Conrad Weiser, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 2-A Semifinals
Susquehannock at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
