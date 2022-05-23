York County has seen twice as many homicides in 2022 as at this time in 2021

Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Camden Flinchbaugh (2) beating South Western's Cade Baumgardner (3) to second base during their baseball game in Dallastown, Pa on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, May 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Wilson at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Class 5-A First Round

New Oxford at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.

Northern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Quarterfinal

Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2-A Semifinal

Upper Dauphin at Delone Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Dallastown at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5-A First Round

New Oxford at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4-A First Round

Kennard-Dale at Conrad Weiser, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 2-A Semifinals

Susquehannock at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. 