Susquehannock clinches state boys' 2-A lacrosse berth; other Thursday District 3 action

The Susquehannock boys’ lacrosse team bounced back from its first loss of the season in impressive fashion on Thursday night.

The Warriors cruised past Berks Catholic 17-8 in Glen Rock in a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal battle.

The victory clinched a state 2-A playoff berth for Susquehannock. The top four teams from the district 2-A field will move on to PIAA competition.

The top-seeded Warriors improved to 18-1, with their only loss coming in their previous game before district play – a 10-4 setback to Central York in the York-Adams Tournament championship match.

No. 8 seed Berks Catholic fell to 11-9.

Susquehannock now advances to the district 2-A semifinals on Tuesday. The Warriors will host fourth-seeded Cocalico, which earned a 16-12 quarterfinal win over New Oxford on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Colonials finished at 13-6. Cocalico improved to 13-5.

OTHER BOYS’ LACROSSE

Cumberland Valley 9, Dallastown 4: At Cumberland Valley, the Wildcats dropped the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal match. The Wildcats trailed just 3-2 at halftime, but they were outscored 6-2 in the second half. No. 11 seed Dallastown finished at 12-6. No. 3 seed Cumberland Valley improved to 16-2.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Hempfield 3, Red Lion 2: At Hempfield, the Lions’ campaign ended with a tight loss in Lancaster County in a District 3 Class 3-A first-round contest. The game scores were 21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 15-7. No. 11 seed Red Lion finished 11-6. No. 6 seed Hempfield improved to 13-2.

