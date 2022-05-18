Susquehannock girls move to District 3 2-A lacrosse semifinals; other Wednesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

The Susquehannock girls’ lacrosse team is one win away from clinching a PIAA Class 2-A playoff berth.

The third-seeded Warriors earned a 6-4 victory over sixth-seeded Wyomissing on Wednesday night in a District 3 2-A quarterfinal contest at Susquehannock.

That victory moved Susquehannock to the district 2-A semifinals on Monday night, when the Warriors will face the winner of Friday’s district 2-A quarterfinal between second-seeded York Catholic (19-1) and seventh-seeded Palmyra (13-6).

The top three finishers in the district 2-A field will move on to state play.

With Wednesday’s win, Susquehannock moved to 16-2. Both of those losses came to York Catholic. Wyomissing finished 13-6.

It the seeds hold, and York Catholic defeats Palmyra on Friday, the Warriors and Irish will square off in the semifinals on Monday at York Catholic. If Palmyra upsets the Irish, Susquehannock will host the semifinal on Monday against Palmyra.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Manheim Township 21, Dallastown 3: At Manheim Township, the Wildcats saw their season end with a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal loss. No. 9 seed Dallastown finished at 11-7. No. 1 seed Manheim Township improved to 15-1.

Hempfield 12, South Western 7: At Hempfield, the Mustangs suffered a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal loss to the second-seeded Black Knights. No. 7 seed South Western finished at 17-3. Hempfield moved to 17-1.

BASEBALL

Red Land 14, Gettysburg 5: At Red Land, the Patriots (12-8) plated eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a commanding lead and went on to capture the nonleague victory. David Thomas led the Patriots with a homer and a double, while scoring two runs and collecting four RBIs. For the Warriors (11-7), Logan Mosley went 2 for 4, while Bryce Rudisill homered and collected four RBIs.

Shippensburg 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, Tucker Chamberlain led the Greyhounds (12-8) to the nonleague victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing two singles to pick up the win. For the Colonials (12-7), Cade Baker started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing three hits in taking the loss.

Fairfield 3, York Catholic 1: At Fairfield, Brady Cree led the Green Knights (14-4) by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking one and allowing four singles to pick up the win. Offensively for Fairfield, Andrew Koons went 3 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while Cody Valentine and Eric Ball each went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Irish, Patrick Doran went 2 for 3, while Evan Kipple went 1 for 1 with one run scored.

