Dallastown boys' tennis team rolls into PIAA 3-A quarterfinals; other Tuesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown Wildcats are now three wins away from a PIAA Class 3-A boys’ tennis team championship.

The District 3 champion Wildcats moved to the state 3-A quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon with a 3-1 triumph over Harriton at Hershey Racquet Club.

Unbeaten Dallastown improved to 22-0. Harriton, the fifth-place team from District 1, finished at 16-5.

The Wildcats will now return to Hershey Racquet Club at 12:30 p.m. Friday for a battle against another District 1 program, Unionville, which improved 19-2 on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over District 2 champion Abington Heights (16-1). Unionville finished third in District 1.

In the victory over Harriton, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu. Dallastown’s Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn captured the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets.

BASEBALL

South Western 6, Northeastern 0: At Hanover, Carlos Caraballo led the Mustangs (12-7) by throwing a one-hit shutout, striking out six, walking one and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Offensively for South Western, Austin Long went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Dominic Praydis went 2 for 2, including a triple, with two runs scored. For the Bobcats, Donovan Blake doubled.

Cedar Cliff 8, West York 3: At Shiloh, the Bulldogs plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to mount a full comeback, dropping the non-league contest. Individually for the Bulldogs, Brayden Harris went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with one run scored and one RBI, while teammate Carter Hughes went 1 for 3 with one run scored.

Littlestown 5, Boiling Springs 2: At Boiling Springs, Ryan Jones led the Thunderbolts (12-6) to the nonleague victory by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Littlestown, Michael Henrie went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases, while relief pitcher Colby Hahn threw four innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win.

Trinity 10, Bermudian Springs 3: At York Springs, the Shamrocks plated nine runs in the top of the first to take a commanding lead. For the Eagles, Ben Ogle went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while teammate Liam Cook went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Hanover 11, Fairfield 7: At Fairfield, Cody Valentine led the Green Knights to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Fairfield (13-4), Andrew Koons went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs, two runs scored, while Nate Baker went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Nighthawks, Chase Roberts went 4 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Trinity 13, Biglerville 3: At Biglerville, the Canners were led by Kierney Weigle (3 for 4, one RBI) and Alexis Pickett (homer).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.