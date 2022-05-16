Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, May 16. Some events have been postponed. Check back later for updates and results:
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York-Adams Tournament Semifinals
Bermudian Springs vs. Central York at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
South Western vs. Fairfield at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
Other Games
Trinity at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.
Susquehannock at Solanco, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Susquehanna Twp., 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at York High, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York-Adams Tournament Semifinals
Susquehannock vs. Dallastown at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
New Oxford vs. Delone Catholic at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
York-Adams Tournament Final
Susquehannock-Dallastown winner vs. New Oxford-Delone Catholic winner at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Other Games
York High at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
High Point at York Catholic, 4;15 p.m.
Biglerville at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Carlisle at South Western, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Gov. Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A First Round
Eastern York at Wyomissing, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
York-Adams Tournament Semifinals
Central York vs. Northeastern at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Red Lion vs. York Suburban at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.