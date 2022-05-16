Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, May 16. Some events have been postponed. Check back later for updates and results:

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York-Adams Tournament Semifinals

Bermudian Springs vs. Central York at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

South Western vs. Fairfield at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Other Games

Trinity at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.

Susquehannock at Solanco, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Susquehanna Twp., 4:15 p.m.

Milton Hershey at York High, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York-Adams Tournament Semifinals

Susquehannock vs. Dallastown at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

New Oxford vs. Delone Catholic at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

York-Adams Tournament Final

Susquehannock-Dallastown winner vs. New Oxford-Delone Catholic winner at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Other Games

York High at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

High Point at York Catholic, 4;15 p.m.

Biglerville at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Carlisle at South Western, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Gov. Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A First Round

Eastern York at Wyomissing, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York-Adams Tournament Semifinals

Central York vs. Northeastern at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Red Lion vs. York Suburban at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

