South Western ends Dallastown's 13-game baseball win streak; other Thursday prep results

The South Western baseball team put an end to Dallastown’s 13-game winning streak on Thursday.

The Mustangs claimed a 5-2 road victory over the York-Adams Division I champions.

South Western used a four-run outburst in the top of the sixth to erase a 2-1 Dallastown lead. Austin Long’s two-run single gave the Mustangs a 3-2 edge and Josh Berzonski later added two-run double. Long finished with two hits and also scored on Berzonski’s double.

Berzonski also finished up with two innings of shutout ball for South Western, striking out five, walking two and allowing one hit.

Landin Eyster also pitched a shutout inning of relief for the Mustangs.

Dominic Praydis started the game for South Western and allowed one earned run over four innings.

Brady Altland tripled and doubled and scored a run for Dallastown, while T.J. Ohm doubled.

Dallastown starter Colin Ahr went the first five innings, allowing one hit and one run. He struck out six and walked two.

Dallastown fell to 16-4 overall and 14-2 in D-I. South Western is 11-6 overall and 10-5 in D-I.

OTHER BASEBALL

Spring Grove 18, York High 0 (3 innings): At Small Athletic Field, 17 different Rockets players received at least one at bat in the victory. Individually for the Rockets (13-6), Cameron Gracey went 2 for 2 with one RBI, while Lawrence Steinhauer and Andrew Osmun each went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Mark Luta and Ethan Fuhrman each went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Landon Bailey went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Owen Sporer doubled with one run scored. Spring Grove, Gettysburg and New Oxford finished in a three-way tie for the York-Adams Division II title at 11-5.

New Oxford 8, West York 4 (8 innings): At Shiloh, the Colonials plated four runs in the top of the eighth to break the 4-4 deadlock. Individually for the Colonials (12-5), Coy Baker went 2 for 4 with one RBI, Kolton Haifley went 2 for 5 with one RBI and Connor Main went 1 for 2 with four RBIs. For the Bulldogs, Dylan Sechrist went 3 for 3 with one run scored, while Brock Tanner doubled.

Gettysburg 6, York Suburban 3: At Suburban, the Warriors plated five unanswered runs to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division II road victory. Individually for the Warriors, Wes Coolbaugh led the offense with a triple, a double and a run scored. Also for Gettysburg, Braden Manning went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Bryce Rudisill collected three RBIs. For the Trojans, Kyan Stockman went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored, while Luke Andricos went 2 for 4. Gettysburg improved to 12-6 overall.

SOFTBALL

Northeastern 12, Susquehannock 1 (5 innings): At Manchester, Colleen Finnegan led the Bobcats (12-5) to the victory by going 4 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Northeastern, Addy Lehman went 3 for 3 and scored two runs, while Emma Holmes and Pep Markel each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Brooke Shorts threw a complete game to get the win in her first start of the year.

Fairfield 5, Hanover 1: At Fairfield, Kira Weikert led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 14, walking none and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Weikert also connected at the plate for a homer and a double with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Sarah Devilbiss went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs. For the Hawkettes, Keana Noel went 2 for 3, including a solo homer.

Bishop McDevitt 14, Delone Catholic 1 (5 innings): At Bishop McDevitt, Alma Partenza led the Squirettes (13-6) offensively in the nonleague loss with a double and one run scored. Teammate Morgan Hartlaub also doubled. McDevitt is 8-11.

