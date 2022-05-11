York County softball program now ranked among best teams in state

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

There's now a York County program ranked among the best Class 6-A high school softball teams in the state of Pennsylvania.

The surging Central York Panthers are No. 5 in the latest Trib HSSN 6-A rankings. The rankings are compiled by Don Rebel of The (Greensburg) Tribune-Review.

It's the first time that Central has been ranked this spring. The Panthers are the only county team ranked in either the state softball or baseball rankings. Central is also the only District 3 softball team to earn a top-five state ranking in any classification. The Panthers are No. 1 in the latest district 6-A power ratings.

The York-Adams Division I champion Panthers are coming off a 10-0, six-inning triumph over Kennard-Dale on Tuesday. Central improved to 17-1 overall with its 15th consecutive triumph.

In the victory over K-D, Ava Beamesderfer led the Panthers by throwing a six-inning, two-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking one.

Beamesderfer recently earned a statewide individual award as the MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week. She shared the honor with pitcher Josh Keen of the Philadelphia Academy Charter baseball team.

During the week ending April 30, Beamesderfer went 4-0 with 45 strikeouts in wins over Dover (10-0), Northeastern (10-2), Eastern York (5-2) and Governor Mifflin (7-1). She also had seven Ks in relief in a 12-8 win over South Western. For the season, Beamesderfer is 11-0 with a 1.95 ERA. She has struck out 136 in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

Following are the complete Trib HSSN state rankings for both softball and baseball. Each team is listed with its district and last week's ranking. There are three District 3 teams ranked in baseball: Gov. Mifflin (19-1, No. 3 in 6-A), Manheim Central (17-2, No. 4 in 5-A) and Halifax (13-4, No. 5 in 1-A).

SOFTBALL

Class 6-A

1. Pennsbury (14-1) (1) (1)

2. Haverford (16-0) (1) (2)

3. North Penn (16-1) (1) (3)

4. State College (10-1) (6) (4)

5. Central York (17-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Hempfield (7)

Class 5-A

1. West Scranton (15-1) (2) (1)

2. Abington Heights (13-0) (2) (2)

3. Pittston Area (15-0) (2) (3)

4. West Chester Rustin (16-1) (1) (4)

5. Penn-Trafford (13-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Beaver (14-0) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (15-3) (11) (2)

3. Yough (12-1) (7) (4)

4. Villa Joseph Marie (13-2) (1) (5)

5. Conemaugh Valley (12-2) (6) (3)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Karns City (12-1) (9) (2)

2. Mid Valley Secondary Center (12-1) (2) (3)

3. Central Columbia (12-2) (4) (4)

4. Cambria Heights (11-1) (6) (5)

5. Avonworth (14-3) (7) (1)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Frazier (12-0) (7) (2)

2. Everett (13-0) (5) (4)

3. Neshannock (16-0) (7) (5)

4. Reynolds (11-1) (10) (NR)

5. Union City (8-0) (10) (1)

Out: Laurel (7)

Class 1-A

1. Tri-Valley (15-0) (11) (1)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (12-1) (9) (2)

3. West Greene (11-3) (7) (3)

4. Shade (10-1) (5) (NR)

5. Meyersdale (11-2) (5) (4)

Out: Clearfield (9)

BASEBALL

Class 6-A

1. Bethlehem Liberty (18-1) (11) (1)

2. Hatboro-Horsham (13-0) (1) (3)

3. Governor Mifflin (19-1) (3) (2)

4. West Chester Henderson (14-1) (1) (5)

5. Owen J. Roberts (14-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Central Dauphin (3)

Class 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12-2) (12) (3)

2. Wallenpaupack (12-1) (2) (1)

3. Chichester (10-0) (1) (4)

4. Manheim Central (17-2) (3) (NR)

5. Peters Township (16-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Muhlenberg (3), Phoenixville (1)

Class 4-A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (14-1) (12) (1)

2. Wyoming Area (12-2) (2) (5)

3. Cathedral Prep (15-2) (10) (2)

4. Montour (15-3) (7) (3)

5. Bellefonte (14-2) (6) (4)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Martinsburg Central (18-0) (6) (1)

2. Hickory (12-0) (10) (2)

3. Central Columbia (12-0) (4) (4)

4. South Park (13-3) (7) (5)

5. Lake-Lehman (11-4) (2) (3)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Serra Catholic (17-0) (7) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (10-0) (1) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (16-1) (2) (3)

4. Portage (14-0) (6) (4)

5. Seton LaSalle (12-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Wyalusing Valley (4)

Class 1-A

1. Eden Christian Academy (14-0) (7) (1)

2. Faith Christian (10-1) (1) (4)

3. Union (9-3) (7) (5)

4. Rocky Grove (11-2) (10) (NR)

5. Halifax (13-4) (3) (2)

Out: Tri-Valley (11)