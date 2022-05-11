Two York-Adams pitchers toss 5-inning no-hitters; other Wednesday baseball and softball

STEVE HEISER

Wednesday featured a pair of five-inning no-hitters for two York-Adams pitchers — one in baseball and one in softball.

Susquehannock’s Logan Houser and Dover’s Jordyn Hennessy each turned the trick.

Houser looks in prime form for the Warriors’ baseball team headed into the high school postseason. The Susquehannock pitcher was dominant in a 10-0 mercy-rule triumph over Eastern York. He struck out nine and walked one, needing 69 pitches.

Hennessy, meanwhile, struck out four and walked one in the Eagles’ 10-0 mercy-rule softball triumph over visiting York Suburban. Hennessy was even more efficient, needing just 57 pitches.

Susquehannock and Dover both played errorless ball behind the two standout hurlers.

The Warriors’ offense, meanwhile, pounded out 10 hits, led by AJ Miller (2 for 3, double, two runs, one RBI), Luke Geiple (homer, two RBIs) and Brian Penn (double, RBI, run).

Susquehannock finished the regular season at 16-4 overall. The York-Adams Division III champion Warriors finished 14-0 in league action.

Susquehannock is No. 6 in the latest District 3 Class 5-A power ratings.

Eastern fell to 9-8 overall and 8-6 in D-III.

Offensively for Dover, Madison Harrington and Kendall Noel each went 2 for 3 with two runs scored to back up Hennessy’s strong effort.

OTHER BASEBALL

Dallastown 9, Northeastern 7 (8 innings): At Manchester, the Wildcats won their 13th straight game, but it wasn’t easy. Dallastown plated two runs in the top of the eighth to break a 7-7 deadlock. Brady Altland led the Wildcats by belting three doubles and scoring four runs. Also for Dallastown, Conner Barto homered and doubled and collected six RBIs, Cade Flinchbaugh went 2 for 5 and stole two bases and TJ Ohm went 2 for 4. Flinchbaugh also threw the final two innings in relief, striking out three and walking none, while allowing no runs and no hits to pick up the win. For the Bobcats, Cole Eichelberger went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two walks, Zach Bortner went 2 for 4 with one RBI, Owen Wilhide homered and collected three RBIs and Brinden Floyd homered. Dallastown improved to 14-1 in York-Adams Division I and 16-3 overall.

Red Lion 2, South Western 1: At Hanover, Connor Lawrence led the Lions by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out eight and walking four, while allowing no runs and two singles to pick up the win. Teammate Jaden Taylor went 1 for 3 with one run scored. For the Mustangs, Carlos Caraballo threw a complete game, striking out five, walking two and allowing one hit to take the loss. Dominic Praydis went 2 for 3 with one RBI for South Western, while Levi Loughry went 2 for 4. Red Lion improved to 12-4 in York-Adams Division I and 15-4 overall. South Western fell to 9-5 in the division and 10-6 overall.

Spring Grove 12, West York 1 (5 innings): At West York, Eli Tome led the Rockets (12-6) by going 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Spring Grove, Ethan Fuhrman went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; Owen Sporer went 2 for 4 with three runs scored; and Landon Bailey threw all five innings, striking out two and walking one, while allowing three singles and no earned runs to pick up the win.

Kennard-Dale 4, Bermudian Springs 2: At Fawn Grove, Lucas Najel led the Rams to the York-Adams Division III victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Also for K-D, Hank Leighty went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Mike McKeon went 2 for 3 and starting pitcher Adam Loucks threw four innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing four hits to pick up the win.

Dover 8, York Suburban 7: At Dover, the Eagles plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for the Eagles, Tanner Rohrbaugh went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs, while Nathaniel Hammock went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored, and Ryan Mitchell went 1 for 1 with two runs scored. For the Trojans, Cameron Mummert went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI.

Delone Catholic 11, Fairfield 6: At McSherrystown, Aidan Wittmer led the Squires to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Delone, Tyler Hillson went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Jake Sherdel went 2 for 4 with one RBI; and Trent Giraffa went 2 for 5 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Green Knights, Andrew Koons went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Will Myers went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. Delone finished 11-4 in the division and improved to 13-4 overall. Fairfield fell to 9-4 in the division and 12-4 overall. Delone has clinched at least a tie for the division title.

New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 4: At New Oxford, Mason Weaver led the Colonials by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with one RBI and two runs scored. Weaver also started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out eight, walking none and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Ethan Diehl went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases. For the Warriors, Logan Mosley homered with three RBIs. New Oxford improves to 10-5 in York-Adams Division II and 11-5 overall. Gettysburg is 11-5 in the division and 11-6 overall.

Hanover 5, York Tech 2: At Spry, Chase Roberts led the Nighthawks by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking two and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Offensively for Hanover, Jaxon Dell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Justus Feeser went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Spartans, Jayden Miller tripled with one RBI and one run scored, while Brody Dedrick went 1 for 3 with one run scored.

Biglerville 7, York Catholic 4: At Biglerville, the Canners plated five unanswered runs to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division IV victory. Individually for the Canners, Austin Black went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Kolton Trimmer doubled with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Irish, Josh Sutton went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; Logan Sutton went 2 for 4, including a double; Jackson Yingling went 2 for 4 with one RBI; and Brady Walker homered and collected two RBIs.

Biglerville 17, York Catholic 2 (4 innings): At York Catholic, Abi Sosa led the Canners by going 3 for 3, including a homer and a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Biglerville, Kolton Trimmer went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Nolan Miller went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored and Cameron Hartzel went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Irish, Brady Walker homered with two RBIs.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Central York 10, New Oxford 0 (6 innings): At New Oxford, Ava Beamesderfer threw all six innings, striking out 11, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Beamesderfer also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Also for Central, Riley Nace went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI, Ella Heap went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Ashlyn Weigle went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Colonials, Bailey Moser went 2 for 3. Central York improved to 14-1 in York-Adams Division I and 18-1 overall. New Oxford fell to 10-5 in the division and 12-6 overall.

Dallastown 15, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, the Wildcats’ Gabby Fowler started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out 10 and walking two, while allowing no earned runs and three singles to pick up the win. Offensively for Dallastown, Brooke Altland went 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; Stephanie Neuheimer went 3 for 5, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Taylor Ness went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Skylar Forella went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and one RBI. Dallastown improved 11-8 overall and 11-4 in York-Adams Division I. Northeastern is 11-5 and 10-4.

Eastern York 6, Gettysburg 5: At Gettysburg, the Golden Knights plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take a late lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Alexis Kirkessner led the Golden Knights by going 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI. Kirkessner also threw a complete game, striking out four, walking three and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Eastern, Allison Cook went 2 for 3, while Morgan Estes went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Warriors, Ella Andras went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs, while Ava Hochard went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Eastern improves to 9-7 in the division and 11-9 overall.

Kennard-Dale 16, Bermudian Springs 5 (5 innings): At Fawn Grove, the Eagles lost an opportunity to win an outright York-Adams Division III title. The defeat dropped the Eagles to 16-3 overall and they finished at 14-2 in D-III. Bermudian finished the D-III season tied with Littlestown, which earned a 15-0 triumph over York High on Wednesday. Lyla Ambrose led the Rams to the win by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a triple, while collecting six RBIs. Also for K-D, Emma Coughenour went 4 for 5, including a double, with four RBIs and three runs scored; Carly Vaughan went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Brianna Serruto went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Eagles, Maddie Reever tripled with three RBIs, while Maya Kemper went 2 for 2 with one RBI. K-D is now 11-8 overall and 11-5 in D-III.

Delone Catholic 11, Fairfield 5: At McSherrystown, Alma Partenza led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with three RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Delone, Olivia Kale went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Carolina Arigo went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Teagan Funkhouser went 2 for 2, including a double, with four runs scored and two RBIs. For the Green Knights, Kira Weikert went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Sarah Devilbiss went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI. Delone finished 12-4 in the division and improved to 13-5 overall. Fairfield fell to 12-3 in the division and 12-4 overall.

Littlestown 15, York High 0 (3 innings): At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts by throwing all three innings, striking out eight, walking none and allowing no hits to pick up the win. Teammates Rebecca Green went 2 for 2, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored, while Claudia Reever had two doubles, one RBI and one run scored. Littlestown improved to 14-2 in York-Adams Division III and 16-3.

Hanover 17, York Tech 1 (5 Innings): At Spry, Sophia Rutledge led the Hawkettes by going 4 for 5, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Hanover, Keana Noel went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI, Grace Snelbaker went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Katherine Austad went 2 for 3 with four runs scored. Noel also threw five innings, striking out six and walking one, while allowing three hits to pick up the win.

Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.