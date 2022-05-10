Dallastown one win away from District 3 boys' tennis title; other Tuesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown Wildcats are one victory away from their first District 3 Class 3-A boys’ team tennis title since 2006.

The top-seeded Wildcats cruised to the final with a dominating 4-0 triumph over fifth-seeded Cumberland Valley at the Hershey Racquet Club on Tuesday.

Dallastown will return to the HRC at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to face off against third-seeded Palmyra in the championship match.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

It will be a showdown of unbeatens. The York-Adams Division I champion Wildcats will enter at 20-0. Palmyra comes in at 17-0.

The Cougars earned their berth into the district final with a 3-1 win over second-seeded Cedar Crest (14-3) at Lebanon Valley College.

In Dallastown's win over Cumberland Valley, the Wildcats won each of the singles matches in straight sets behind Jonathan Arbittier at No. 1 (6-2, 6-1), Hayden Koons at No. 2 (6-1, 6-1) and Daniel Wu at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0). Bobby Nicholson and Anand Patel won the No. 2 doubles match, 6-0, 6-1. The No. 1 singles match wasn't completed, but Dallastown's Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn had won the first set 7-6 (3).

Against Palmyra, Dallastown will look to claim the fifth District 3 title in program history after claiming crowns in 2006, 2004, 2003 and 1999.

The Wildcats will also look to end a three-match losing skid in the district 3-A finals, losing to Hershey in 2021, 2019 and 2018. There was no district final in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Dallastown is 4-8 in district boys’ team tennis title matches.

Palmyra, meanwhile, has advanced to its first-ever district final.

Both Dallastown and Palmyra clinched state 3-A playoff berths with Tuesday’s win.

Cedar Crest and Cumberland Valley will meet in the third-place match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Crest. Both teams will enter at 14-3. The winner will earn a state berth. The loser will see its team season end.

BASEBALL

Susquehannock 9, Central Dauphin East 0: At Glen Rock, Joe Smith led the Warriors to the nonleague victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight, walking one and allowing one hit to pick up the victory. Susquehannock relief pitcher Nick Bender threw 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out four, walking none and allowing one hit. Offensively for the Warriors (15-4), Ben Koller went 2 for 3 with four RBIs; Brayden Heaps went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, one RBI and two stolen bases; Josh Preston went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Josh Pecunes went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Eastern York 7, Fairfield 5: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for the Golden Knights (9-7), Kiernan Snyder went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored; Brody Hinkle went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored; Simon Lipsius went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI; and Austin Bausman doubled with three RBIs and one run scored. For the Green Knights (12-3), Eric Ball went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Dover 12, York High 2 (6 innings): At Dover, Nathaniel Hammock led the Eagles by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing one single to pick up the win. Offensively for Dover, David Crone went 2 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Parker Bankowski doubled with two runs scored and one RBI; and Tanner Rohrbaugh went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Bearcats, Luis Paulino went 1 for 3 with one RBI.

York Tech 3, York Catholic 0: At Spry, Ethan Shimmel led the Spartans by throwing a four-hit shutout, striking out six, walking one and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Offensively for Tech, Brody Dedrick went 2 for 4, including a double, while Owen Urey went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Irish, Luke Campbell went 3 for 4, while Patrick Doran threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief, with two strikeouts and no walks to earn a no-decision.

Biglerville 4, Delone Catholic 1: At Biglerville, Abi Sosa led the Canners by starting on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Teammate Eli Weigle went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored, while Kolton Trimmer went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Delone fell to 12-4.

SOFTBALL

Central York 10, Kennard-Dale 0 (6 innings): At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer led the Panthers by throwing a six-inning, two-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking one. Offensively for Central, Ashlyn Weigle went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Ellie Hsieh went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored; Rylee Dreyer went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Keira Devor doubled with two runs scored and one RBI; and Ella Heap went 1 for 2 with one RBI, one run scored and three walks. Dallastown improved to 17-1 with their 15th straight victory.

York Tech 12, York Catholic 11: At Spry, the Spartans scored five unanswered runs, including one in the bottom of the seventh, to secure the walk-off victory. Individually for the Spartans, Alexis Merrell went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and one run scored, while teammate Ava Steinfelt threw four innings in relief, striking out 10, walking two and allowing no hits and no-earned runs. For the Irish, Emily Raugh went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Caitlyn Noll went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Fairfield 6, Delone Catholic 1: At Fairfield, the Green Knights clinched at least a tie for the York-Adams Division IV title, which is their first division softball title since 1996. Fairfield improved to 12-3 overall and 12-2 in the division. Delone fell to 12-5 and 11-4. Kira Weikert led the Green Knights by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. On the mound, she threw a complete game, striking out six, walking none and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Also for Fairfield, Alyssa Wiles went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Sarah Devilbiss homered and collected three RBIs. For the Squirettes, Alma Partenza homered, while teammate Olivia Kale doubled.

Gettysburg 14, Biglerville 4 (5 innings): At Gettysburg, Kate Keller led the Warriors by going 3 for 4, including two triples, with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Gettysburg, Maddie Knerr went 3 for 4 with three runs scored; Ella Andras went 2 for 3, including a triple, with three RBIs and two runs scored; and Aubreigh DeFriece went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Canners, Olivia Miller went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Kierney Weigle went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored.

Susquehannock 12, York Suburban 1 (5 innings): At Suburban, Emily Karst led the Warriors by throwing a five-inning complete game, striking out four, walking two and allowing three singles to pick up the win. Also for Susquehannock, Sydney Lambdin went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Marissa Mussmacher went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored and Amaya Wheeler went 1 for 1, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, New Oxford 1: At New Oxford, the Irish (12-3) won the match, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12. Individually for the Irish, Luke Forjan had 23 kills and 10 digs, John Forjan had 43 assists, Nick Moir had 10 kills and five digs and Joe Mountain had five kills.

Palmyra 3, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats fell in a meeting of District 3 Class 3-A powers. Palmyra, slotted at No. 2 in the latest district 3-A power ratings, improved to 13-1. Northeastern, which was No. 7 in the district 3-A power ratings, dropped to 10-4.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.