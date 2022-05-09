Susquehannock boys finish perfect lacrosse regular season; other Monday prep action

STEVE HEISER

The Susquehannock boys’ lacrosse team finished off a perfect regular season on Monday night.

The Warriors rolled past a solid New Oxford squad, 22-6, in Glen Rock.

The Warriors finished the regular season at 16-0, including a 13-0 mark in York-Adams League action.

New Oxford fell to 12-4 and 9-4.

Tristan Coleman led the Warriors by scoring a game-high seven goals.

Also excelling for Susquehannock were Dominic Eckels (four goals, four assists), Doug Reinecke (four goals, assist), Jake Wetzel (goal, two assists), Ben Oestrike (goal, two assists), Ben Tomasic (two goals) and Jake McBride (goal, assist).

For the Colonials, Zakk Glatfelter, Camden Elmo and Luke Petrie each scored two goals apiece.

Susquehannock can now shift its focus to the postseason, which begins Wednesday evening with the York-Adams playoff semifinals. The top-seeded Warriors will face fourth-seeded New Oxford for the second time in three nights at 7 p.m. at Central York.

The league title match is set for 7 p.m. Friday on the Warriors’ home field.

Susquehannock is hoping to win its first league playoff crown since 2011, which was the first year of the tournament.

After the league event, Susquehannock will take part in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs. The Warriors are No. 1 in the latest district 2-A power ratings.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 20, Gettysburg 4: At Gettysburg, Bethany Cohee led the Colonials (9-6) to the nonleague victory by scoring five goals and adding six assists. Also for New Oxford, Ally Mathis had five goals and added five assists, while Sydney Winpigler scored four goals and added four assists.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Irish (11-3) won the nonleague match, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12. Luke Forjan led the Irish individually with 10 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Also for YC, Nick Moir had seven kills and 15 digs, Brady Walker had 10 kills and four digs and John Forjan had 32 assists and 10 digs. For the Rockets, Bryce Ball had six kills and 10 digs, while Jack Mummert had seven kills and three digs and Ryan McKowen had 15 assists, eight digs and three kills.

