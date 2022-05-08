Dallastown, Northeastern athletes excel on track; other weekend high school highlights

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Despite the rain and the cold, two York-Adams senior boys excelled in the sprints and the hurdles on Friday at the 17th annual Hoka/Bryn Mawr Running Co. Henderson Invitational at West Chester Henderson High School.

Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie and Northeastern’s Mike Alicea each earned two individual wins.

Phennicie won the 100 dash (10.94 seconds) and the 200 dash (:21.94).

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Alicea, meanwhile, took the 110 hurdles (:15.06) and the 300 hurdles (:40.10).

The Dallastown boys’ 400 relay finished second at :44.56, while the Wildcats’ Michael Scott took second in the long jump at 20 feet, 11.5 inches. Scott is just a freshman.

Dallastown’s Lydia Tolerico set a school record in taking fourth in the girls’ 3,200 in 10:52.15.

The Northeastern 1,600 girls’ relay was fourth in 4:22.68.

Earning fifth-place finishes at West Chester Henderson were:

Cole Perry, Northeastern, boys’ 3,200, 9:16.66; Ian James, Red Lion, boys’ triple jump, 40-9.5; and Kylyn McIntire, Red Lion, girls’ shot put, 33-6.5.

Some York-Adams athletes also put up some strong performances on Saturday at the 33rd annual Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle.

Gettysburg’s Gabriel Pecaitis took first in the pole vault at 14-0.

Earning second-place finishes were Dallastown’s Jakob Rager (1,600, 4:28.27) and the Red Lion girls’ 3,200 relay (10:19.83).

Dallastown’s Ethan Jones took third in the 300 hurdles (:43.72) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (:15.70).

Dallastown’s Mae Treml was fourth in the 3,200 run in 12:14.86, while Red Lion’s Abby Butera was fifth (12:17.35) in the same race.

Gettysburg’s Anne Bair was fourth in the long jump (15-8).

Other area fifth-place finishes at Carlisle were Michael Sindlinger, Red Lion, boys’ pole vault, 12-0; Megan Hurst, Gettysburg, girls’ 300 hurdles, :52.78; the Gettysburg, girls’ 400 relay, :55.67; and Maryn Spitzlay, Dallastown, high jump, 4-11.

OTHER WEEKEND PREP HIGHLIGHTS

Dallastown’s Arbittier second in District 3 3-A boys’ singles: Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier finished second in the District 3 Class 3-A Boys’ Tennis Singles Championship on Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

That finish earned him a PIAA 3-A state berth.

In the title match, the second-seeded Arbittier fell to top-seeded Cooper Lehman of Hempfield, 6-3, 6-3.

Arbittier had advanced to the final with a 6-3, 6-1 semifinal triumph over Manheim Township’s Michael Georgelis, who came in seeded No. 3.

Arbittier also won his first-round and quarterfinal matches in straight sets.

Arbittier’s teammate, fourth-seeded Hayden Koons, also won his first two district matches in straight sets, before falling to Lehman in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-1.

Koons then lost the third-place match to Georgelis, 7-6, 6-3, falling just short of a state berth.

In his first-round state singles match on Friday, May 27, at HRC, Arbittier will face the District 4 or District 6 champion.

York Catholic finishes perfect York-Adams girls’ lacrosse season: The York Catholic girls’ lacrosse team finished off a perfect York-Adams season on Friday with a 19-5 victory at Dallastown.

The Irish finished 12-0 in league action and improved to 17-1 overall. They have won 15 straight matches.

Dallastown fell to 10-6 overall and finished 8-4 in league matches.

York Catholic is No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 2-A power ratings, behind only Twin Valley (16-1), which handed YC its only loss on March 30, 17-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.