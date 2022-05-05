West York walks off with baseball win over Dover; other Thursday prep action

STEVE HEISER

In a back-and-forth affair, West York walked off with an 8-7 baseball triumph over Dover on Thursday.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, only to see their rivals storm back to take a 7-6 lead after 4½ innings.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh, when West York plated two runs, with both scoring on a dropped third strike (passed ball) with two outs.

Braydon Harris led the Bulldogs offense by going 5 for 5, including a triple and a double, with two runs scored and two RBIs. Also for West York, Brayden Landis went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Reed Fultz scored three runs and relief pitcher Ricky Peters threw 2 1/3 shutout innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing one hit to pick up the win.

For the Eagles, David Crone went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, Nathaniel Hammock went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Tanner Rohrbaugh went 2 for 3 with one RBI and Brayden Bowlsbey went 2 for 4.

OTHER BASEBALL

Dallastown 7, Lower Dauphin 0: At Dallastown, Kamden Sowers led the Wildcats to the nonleague victory by throwing a four-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none. For the Dallastown offense, Brady Altland went 3 for 3 with one run scored, Conner Barto homered and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored and Colin Ahr went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored. Dallastown is now 14-3 and has won 11 straight games.

Spring Grove 7, York Suburban 4: At York Suburban, the Rockets (10-6) plated five runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for the Rockets, Cameron Gracey went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs; Nizeah Mummert homered with two runs scored and two walks; and Landon Bailey started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking two, walking four and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. For the Trojans, Gavin Landis went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored, while Vincent Klinedinst picked up two RBIs.

Kennard-Dale 13, Bermudian Springs 4: At York Springs, Travis Nelson led the Rams by going 4 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for K-D, Hank Leighty went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, Dylan Boswell went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Micah Smith went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI, Lucas Najel tripled and doubled with three RBIs and two runs scored and Adam Loucks went 2 for 5, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored. Leighty also started the game on the mound and threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking four and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Eagles, Liam Cook went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Littlestown 6, Central Dauphin East 3: At Littlestown, Brandon Clabaugh led the Thunderbolts (10-5) to the nonleague victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs. Also for Littlestown, Zack Weaver went 2 for 3, while Michael Henrie doubled with two RBIs. Henrie also started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out six, walking five and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win.

Biglerville 9, York Tech 1: At Biglerville, Austin Black led the Canners by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Biglerville, Ben Angstadt went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Abi Sosa went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored and Eli Weigle threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking two and allowing one earned run. For the Spartans, Brody Dedrick went 1 for 2 with one RBI, while Owen Urey went 2 for 2.

Fairfield 15, Christian School of York 0 (4 innings): At CSY, Cody Valentine led the Green Knights (11-2) to the nonleague victory with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Fairfield, Eric Ball went 3 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI, while Andrew Koons went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 18, York High 0 (3 innings): At Fawn Grove, Emma Coughenour led the Rams (9-7) by going 1 for 1 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Also for K-D, Carly Vaughan went 1 for 1 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Lyla Ambrose went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Savannah Taylor doubled with two runs scored and one RBI.

South Western 15, York Suburban 0 (3 innings): At Suburban, Kelly Green led the Mustangs (13-2) by going 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for South Western, Morgan Stalnecker went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI, Kinsley Proepper homered with three RBIs and two runs scored and Ryleigh Sprague homered and collected three RBIs.

Garden Spot 6, Spring Grove 4: At Garden Spot, the Spartans plated four runs in the bottom of the third to break the 2-2 tie and went on to capture the victory. Trista Hershey led the Rockets individually by going 2 for 4, including a double. Hershey also pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out one and walking none in a no-decision.

Central Dauphin 10, Susquehannock 0 (5 innings): At Central Dauphin, Jocelyn Davis went 1 for 2 for the Warriors.

Fairfield 9, Gettysburg 4: At Fairfield, Kira Weikert threw a complete game to lead the Green Knights (10-3). She struck out three, walked one and allowed two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Claudia Bricker went 2 for 4. For the Warriors, Maddie Knerr went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. The Green Knights took advantage of 10 Warrior errors.

Hanover 15, Lancaster Mennonite 5: At Lancaster Mennonite, Keana Noel led the Hawkettes to the nonleague victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 10, walking three and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Noel also went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Bryonna Hatfield went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, the Trojans won 25-21, 25-19, 25-22. Brady Stump led the Trojans (13-1) individually with 10 kills, five aces, 10 digs and three blocks. Also for Suburban, Luis Montalvo had 32 assists, Jordan Weaver had 16 digs and four kills and Jackson Bryant had eight kills. For the Irish (10-3), Luke Forjan had eight kills and 12 digs, Brady Walker had five kills and 12 digs and John Forjan had 22 assists and eight digs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.