Susquehannock still perfect vs. York-Adams baseball foes; other Wednesday prep action

The Susquehannock baseball team is unbeatable when it faces off against York-Adams opposition — at least so far this season.

The Warriors maintained their perfect record against league foes on Wednesday when traveled into Adams County and returned home with a 7-4 triumph over a strong Littlestown team.

The Warriors, who have already clinched the York-Adams Division III championship, improved to 14-3 overall. They are 13-0 in league games vs. D-III and D-IV opposition. They also own a win vs. D-II York Suburban, a game which doesn’t count in the league standings. Susquehannock’s three losses came vs. three Mid-Penn foes: Camp Hill, Central Dauphin and East Pennsboro – three teams with a combined record of 32-10.

Littlestown dropped to 9-5 overall and 8-5 in league outings.

Susquehannock can finish off perfect record against D-III and D-IV foes with a win at home next Wednesday, May 11, vs. Eastern York.

In the win over Littlestown, the Warriors erased a 1-0 Thunderbolts lead by plating three runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth inning. That was enough to withstand a three-run Littlestown outburst in the sixth inning.

Brayden Heaps got the win, pitching five strong innings, allowing three hits and one run. He struck out six and walked one. Josh Preston added 1 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief. Preston also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate, while Ben Koller also collected two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored.

Littlestown’s offense was led by Michael Henrie (two hits, double, RBI, run), Nate Thomas (two hits, double, RBI) and Bradin Peart (double, RBI, run).

Alex Forsythe pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief for Littlestown in a no-decision.

OTHER BASEBALL

Red Lion 3, Central York 1: At Central York, Jason Krieger led the Lions (12-4) to the road victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine, walking none and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Krieger also doubled. Teammate Jakob Shaffer went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. For the Panthers (10-7), Tyler Dehoff went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Eastern York 5, Bermudian Springs 4: At Wrightsville, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights (8-6) by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing two runs to pick up the win. Also for Eastern, Aaron Fox went 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs; Simon Lipsius went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Tyler Shimmel homered. For the Eagles (8-7), Austin Reinert went 2 for 3, including a double, while Gabe Kline went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Dallastown 11, York High 1 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Camden Flinchbaugh led the Wildcats (13-3) to a 10th straight win. Flinchbaugh threw all five innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Flinchbaugh also connected at the plate by going 3 for 4. Also for Dallastown, TJ Ohm doubled with four RBIs and one run scored, Brady Altland doubled with two runs scored and one RBI and Travis Reding scored three runs.

New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 2: At New Oxford, Aaron Smith led the Colonials (9-5) by throwing a complete game, striking out four and walking none to pick up the win. Also for New Oxford, Coy Baker doubled with two RBIs, while Adam Pascoe doubled with one RBI and one run scored. For the Rockets (9-6), Tanner Hoffman went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Cameron Gracey and Owen Sporer each went 2 for 4.

SOFTBALL

Northeastern 7, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, Brooke Frey led the Bobcats (10-4) by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking three and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Frey also connected at the plate by going 2 for 5 with two runs scored. Teammate Colleen Finnegan went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Rockets, Trista Hershey doubled with one RBI.

Central York 14, Red Lion 4 (5 innings): At Central York, the Panthers improved to 15-1 with their 13th straight win. The Panthers are 12-1 in York-Adams Division I and have clinched at least a tie for the division crown. Keira Devor led the Panthers by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with five RBIs and one run scored. Also for Central, Brynn Weigle went 3 for 4, including a triple, with three runs scored and two RBIs; Ava Beamesderfer went 3 for 3 with two RBIs; Riley Nace went 2 for 3 with three runs scored; and Jenna Stiffler went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Lions, Alysa Dennison went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored.

New Oxford 5, Dallastown 4: At Dallastown, the Colonials (10-5) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. For the Wildcats (10-7), Logan Opitz was 2 for 3, Tessa Thompson went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, Brooke Altland doubled with two runs scored, Stephanie Neuheimer homered and collected two RBIs and Gabby Fowler threw a complete game, striking out nine and walking one, but took the loss. No Colonials statistics were available.

West York 14, Dover 3 (5 innings): At West York, the Bulldogs were led by Cameron Bair (three hits, double, three runs, two RBIs), Carlee Warner (three hits, three runs, RBI), Rylyn Fant (homer, double, two runs, five RBIs), Haley Krewson (three hits, two doubles, run, RBI) and Addison Skimski (two hits, two runs). Fant also pitched all five innings and allowed two earned runs.

Bermudian Springs 6, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, Tori Murren led the Eagles (15-2) by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking none and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Bermudian, Maddie Reever went 3 for 4, including two triples, with one RBI and one run scored, while Natalie Patton went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Golden Knights, Allison Cook went 2 for 3, while Morgan Estes went 2 for 4, including a double.

Littlestown 6, Gettysburg 1: At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (14-2) by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking three and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Stonesifer also connected at the plate for a homer, with two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Destiny Henderson homered with three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Warriors, Kate Keller went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Donegal 3, Hanover 2: At RCW Athletic Club, the fifth-seeded Nighthawks captured both doubles matches but were unable to capture any singles victories and dropped the District 3 Class 2-A first-round matchup. For the Nighthawks, Nolan Chronister and Aidan Chen combined to win the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets, while Johnny Miller and Ricardo Martinez won the No. 2 in three sets. Hanover finished its season at 11-3. Fourth-seeded Donegal is 11-2.

Palmyra 5, Red Lion 0: At Hershey Racquet Club, the sixth-seeded Lions were unable to capture any victories in the match and dropped the District 3 Class 3-A first-round match. Red Lion finished its season at 12-3. Third-seeded Palmyra is 16-0.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Red Lion 15, Kennard-Dale 10: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors led the Lions (10-6) by scoring a game-high six goals and adding one assist. Also for Red Lion, Kaelyn Eaches scored three goals and added one assist, while Savannah Quave scored two goals and added one assist. For the Rams, Olivia Waltrup scored a team-high four goals, while Poppy Fornoff scored three goals.

