Dallastown High tasked with trying to replace three highly successful head varsity coaches

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown High School is looking to replace three successful varsity head coaches.

Dave Gable (wrestling), Brooke Shoffner (golf) and Andrew Foust (boys' soccer) have all resigned.

Each of the three coaches has career winning percentages above 75% and owns multiple championships.

Dallastown High School has some very big shoes to fill.

The Wildcats are looking to replace three head varsity coaches who have enjoyed tremendous success with the Wildcats.

Dallastown athletic director Joshua Luckenbaugh has confirmed that wrestling coach Dave Gable, boys’ soccer coach Andrew Foust and golf coach Brooke Shoffner have decided to step down. The school has recently posted their job openings.

Each of the three coaches has career winning percentages above 75% and owns multiple championships.

Gable is the longest tenured and likely the most well-known of the three. He first excelled as a wrestler with the Wildcats and later compiled a 339-107-1 coaching record over two different stints and 25 years as the Dallastown head coach. He won 14 league/division titles and two District 3 team championships.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Gable is retiring at the end of the school year after teaching biology for 33 years at the high school level. Gable’s final team in 2021-2022, finished 18-3 and won the York-Adams Division I championship at 6-0.

“My decision was the result of much discussion and thought,” Gable said. “As I prepare for changes with my retirement from teaching, I believe that my involvement as head wrestling coach may conflict with much-needed flexibility for our family. I hope to have more time to spend with my children and grandchildren. … In order to have the flexibility needed, I wouldn’t be able to give the 365-day commitment of time and energy that I am used to and that the program and its participants need and deserve.”

More:Kennard-Dale High School graduate, U.S. Olympian is Male Marine Corps Athlete of the Year

More:Some big changes possible in PIAA postseason wrestling, for both individual and team events

More:Dover standout named Most Outstanding Wrestler for Pa. team at prestigious all-star event

Gable hopes to do some traveling in retirement but said he hopes to remain involved with the Dallastown program as time permits and the need arises.

“I will always love coaching,” he said. “It’s such a great extension of the classroom where your chance to make a difference is amplified by the amount of time you get to spend with the student.

“I also plan to facilitate the girls’ wrestling movement and to help to provide more wrestling opportunities for the girls at Dallastown in the future. I have seen what the sport can do for young men and I believe that it can provide the same benefits to young women.”

Gable’s career: The 1982 Dallastown grad won 101 matches as a wrestler for the program. He was a four-time York County sectional champ, finished third in the District 3 tournament as a sophomore and then second as a junior and senior, and earned third- and fourth-place finishes at the state competition. He went on to wrestle at Franklin and Marshall, where he qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships twice.

He is a member of the York Area Sports Hall of Fame and has been involved with Dallastown wrestling, either as an athlete or a coach at some level, since the age of 8, with the exception of his college career.

“I have gained a tremendous appreciation and respect for the school district, the wrestling program, its families and many participants,” he said.

He added that his long stint with the Wildcats has “been filled with a multitude of great memories of the students at Dallastown. It has been a hobby and a passion that has afforded me the ability to meet and spend time with so many great people. I will always cherish the relationships.”

Two special memories for Gable were watching his two sons, Clay and Brooks, reach the state medal platform. Dave, Clay and Brooks each finished their Dallastown careers with more than 100 wins. Clay won a state crown in 2009 before wrestling for the Air Force Academy at the NCAA Division I level. Brooks is currently a freshman wrestler at Air Force.

Shoffner goes out on top: Shoffner, meanwhile, went 472-116 in 13 years as Dallastown’s golf coach.

During his tenure, the Wildcats won multiple York-Adams Division I championships, but his final team may have been his best, winning the D-I crown with a 36-0 mark.

The 2021 team also claimed the overall York-Adams title in dominant fashion. The Wildcats had four players shoot 71 or lower to win by 23 shots over second-place Susquehannock. They finished with a league-record 280 total. Dallastown went on to capture the District 3 Class 3-A team crown last fall and finished fifth in the state 3-A tournament. That squad featured two freshmen and a sophomore.

Foust’s short tenure filled with success: Of the three exiting coaches, Foust had shortest tenure at three years, but he also had a championship pedigree.

Foust finished with a 55-10-2 record as Dallastown’s head coach.

His final team finished 20-4-1, including a 12-1-1 mark in York-Adams Division I action, good for a first-place tie with Northeastern. The Wildcats finished as the District 3 Class 3-A runner-up.

Under Foust, Dallastown also won the D-I crown in 2019 at a perfect 12-0. The Wildcats finished that year with an overall mark 23-2. That team won its first 23 games before falling in the district final.

“I am grateful for all of these coaches’ time, dedication and efforts that they have not only put into their successful programs, but into our district as a whole. I wish them nothing but the best as they move forward after their coaching careers,” Luckenbaugh said.

Attempts to reach Shoffner and Foust were not immediately successful.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.