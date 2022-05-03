Dallastown, Susquehannock earn York-Adams boys' doubles titles; other Tuesday prep action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown Wildcats have added more 2022 hardware to their bulging boys’ tennis trophy case.

The team of Jonathan Arbittier and Hayden Koons lived up to their No. 1 seeding on Tuesday by winning the York-Adams Class 3-A doubles crown.

In the title match, Arbittier and Koons swept past the second-seeded Red Lion team of Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau, 6-0, 6-3.

In their four league doubles matches, the Dallastown duo didn’t lose a set and dropped just seven total games.

It’s the second league 3-A crown in the past few days for Arbittier, who also won the singles title on Saturday, beating Koons in three sets in the championship match.

A Wildcats team also took third in the league 3-A doubles event, with the third-seeded combo of Daniel Wu and Neil Patel downing the fourth-seeded South Western team of Alex Guy and Mason Neiderer, 6-2, 6-3.

In Tuesday’s 3-A semifinals, Arbittier and Koons downed Guy and Neiderer, 6-1, 6-3, while Wheeler and Nadeau defeated Wu and Patel, 6-2, 6-3.

Dallastown (18-0) is coming off a York-Adams Division I team title and is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming District 3 3-A team tournament. In their district opener, the Wildcats face eighth-seeded South Western (13-3) in a quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Class 2-A doubles: In the York-Adams 2-A doubles tournament on Tuesday, the third-seeded Susquehannock team of Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck emerged victorious.

In the 2-A title match, Brusse and Reck swept past the top-seeded Hanover team of Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto, 6-4, 6-4.

It’s the second league 2-A crown for Brusse, who also claimed the singles 2-A title on Saturday.

The Warriors duo did not drop a set in any of their four league matches.

In the third-place 2-A match, the fourth-seeded Bermudian Springs team of Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder defeated the third-seeded Delone team of Andrew Gervasi and Ben Elsner, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7).

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Brusse and Reck defeated Gervasi and Elsner, 6-3, 6-2, while Corona and Zitto beat Sanders and Snyder, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

South Western 111, Central York 39: At Central York, the Mustangs finished off a 6-0 York-Adams Division I season. South Western was led individually by Bernard Bell capturing the 110 and 300 hurdles, Sherman Singh winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, Sam Dickmeyer winning the pole vault and long jump and Chris Lesher winning the 400 and 200 dashes. For the Panthers, Joseph Sevison won the shot put and discus.

Bermudian Springs 110, Hanover 40: At York Springs, the Eagles were led individually by Aaron Weigle capturing first in the shot put and discus, Bryce Harner winning the 400 and high jump, Ricky Pacana capturing first in the triple jump and long jump and Michael Carlson winning the 110 hurdles and pole vault. For the Nighthawks, Matthew Nawn won the 1,600 and 800 run. Bermudian won York-Adams Division III at 6-0. Hanover finished at 5-1.

York Suburban 81, Gettysburg 51: At Gettysburg, the Trojans were led individually by Damien Yepez capturing first in the 200 dash and high jump. As a team, the Trojans captured two of the three relays. For the Warriors, Jarelle Forbes won the triple jump and long jump.

West York 78, Kennard-Dale 71: At West York, Perry Addey won the 110 and 300 hurdles and was on the winning 400 and 1,600 relays to lead the Bulldogs. West York’s Sherrod Anderson won the 200 and long jump and was on the winning 400 relay.

York Tech 92, Fairfield 53: At Spry, Vinedine Edgar and Kentin Elliott led the Spartans by each taking first in two individual events. Edgar won the 100 and 200 dashes, while Elliott captured first in the triple jump and long jump.

Red Lion 101, York 45: At Red Lion, Brayden McIntire (110 hurdles, long jump) and Nathan Wyant (shot put, javelin) each earned two individual wins for the Lions.

New Oxford 83, Dover 67: At New Oxford, the Colonials were led by Holden Crabbs taking first in the 110 hurdles and high jump, while Curtis Smith won the shot put and javelin. For the Eagles, Bryan Rios won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Caleb Hogan won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

South Western 83, Central York 67: At Central York, Jess Bentzel and Maddie Lehker led the Mustangs to the victory by each taking first in three individual events. Bentzel won the 200, 400 and 100 dashes, while Lehker won the high jump, triple jump and javelin. South Western finished York-Adams Division I play at a perfect 6-0.

Bermudian Springs 116, Hanover 34: At York Springs, Alison Watts and Lilyana Carlson led the Eagles by each capturing first in three individual events. Watts won the 100 dash, triple jump and long jump, while Carlson won the pole vault, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Bermudian won York-Adams Division III at 6-0. Hanover finished at 4-2.

York Suburban 75, Gettysburg 74: At Gettysburg, Olivia Kay led the Trojans by capturing first in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. As a team, the Trojans also captured two of the three relays. For the Warriors, Lily Arnold won the 1,600 and 800 runs, Anne Bair won the long jump and triple jump and Emili Scavitto captured the shot put and discus.

West York 95, Kennard-Dale 52: At West York, Sydney Rice won the javelin, shot put and discus to power West York. Chloe Durant (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Tristen Thomas (100 dash, 200 dash) also had two individual wins apiece for the Bulldogs.

York Tech 73, Fairfield 71: At Spry, the Spartans were led individually by Madeline Murphy capturing first in the 800 and 1,600 runs, while teammate Tasiya Johnson won the 100 and 400 dashes. For the Green Knights, Emma Dennison won the 100 and 300 hurdles, while teammate Audrey Chesko won the triple jump and long jump.

Red Lion 127, York High 10: At Red Lion, Kylyn McIntire won the shot put, discus, javelin and long jump to lead the Lions. Kellie Memoli added wins in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles for the Lions.

Dover 77, New Oxford 72: At New Oxford, Gemma Galligani led the Eagles by taking first in the 300 hurdles and triple jump. As a team, the Eagles captured first in two of the three relays. Individually for the Colonials, Timberly Linebaugh won the 100 and 200 dashes, while Hope Null won the long jump and high jump. Dover improved to 5-1 in York-Adams Division II.

BASEBALL

Fairfield 3, Delone Catholic 2: At Fairfield, the Green Knights won the battle of York-Adams Division IV leaders. Fairfield improved to 10-2 overall and 8-2 in the division. Delone fell to 11-3 and 9-3. Jake Myers' RBI double in the bottom of the seventh broke a 2-2 tie and secured the walk-off victory for the Green Knights. For the game, Myers had two doubles and two RBIs. Also for Fairfield, Andrew Koons went 2 for 3, while Brady Cree started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing three hits in a no-decision. For the Squires, Nic Pierce went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Tyler Hillson threw a complete game, striking out five, walking two and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

York Tech 3, Milton Hershey 1: At Milton Hershey, the Spartans plated two runs in the top of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie and capture the nonleague win. Individually for the Spartans, Brody Dedrick starting the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Cody Shue went 2 for 3.

Kennard-Dale 8, Wyomissing 5: At Fawn Grove, Adam Loucks led the Rams to the nonleague victory by going 3 for 3, including a double and a triple, with two RBIs. Also for K-D, Hank Leighty went 2 for 3; Micah Smith went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs; and Wade Kaminski went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 16, Red Lion 1 (4 innings): At Dallastown, Gabby Fowler reached the 100-strikeout mark for the season for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-6 overall and 10-2 in York-Adams Division I. Fowler started the game on the mound and threw three innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing three hits. At the plate, she went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Stephanie Neuheimer led the Wildcats offensively by going 3 for 3, including a homer, with six RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Dallastown, Skylar Forella went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Alexi Dowell went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion 16, Elizabethtown 7: At Red Lion, the home team improved to 9-6 with the nonleague win. Hannah Connors led the Lions with six goals and one assist. Diana Potter and Savannah Quave each had three goals and 1 assist.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report. This report will be updated.