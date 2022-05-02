Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Monday, May 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Gettysburg at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic (DH), 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Chambersburg at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Central Dauphin East, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Gov. Mifflin at Dallastown, 5:30 p.m.

West York at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.