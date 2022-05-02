Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Monday, May 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at York High, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Gettysburg at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Chambersburg at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Central Dauphin East, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Gov. Mifflin at Dallastown, 5:30 p.m.
West York at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.