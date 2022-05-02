Dallastown wins 8-inning baseball thriller under lights at Red Lion; other Monday prep action

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown Wildcats took a giant stride toward another York-Adams Division I baseball championship on Monday night.

Playing under the lights at Red Lion, the Wildcats outlasted the Lions for a 7-6 eight-inning triumph.

Dallastown now stands at 12-3 overall and 11-1 in D-I action. The Wildcats have won nine straight since a 3-3 start. Red Lion fell to 11-4 overall and 9-4 in the division.

The Wildcats now have a three-game lead in the loss column over Red Lion, Central York (9-4) and South Western (8-4). Dallastown has four more league games left vs. York High, Central York, Northeastern and South Western. Two wins in those four games will gave the Wildcats the outright D-I crown.

Dallastown has won the last five contested D-I championships.

In Monday's win, Brady Altland's two-out RBI triple in the top of the eighth proved to be the difference. Altland finished the game with three hits, including two triples, with an RBI and two runs scored.

Colin Ahr got the win in relief, going four innings and allowing one earned run. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed two hits.

Conner Barto homered and doubled for the winners, driving in two runs and scoring a run. He also walked. Barto also started the game on the mound and went the first four innings, giving up two earned runs, while striking out four and walking one.

Dallastown also got big offensive performances from Camden Flnchbaugh (two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored), Chandler Powell (two hits, RBI) and Travis Reding (triple).

Early on, it looked like Dallastown would cruise to victory, building a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, but Red Lion plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-5 and scored once in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

Ben Koons led Red Lion with two hits, including a double, with three RBIs. He drove in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded single with no outs, but another runner on the play was thrown out at home as the potential game-winning run. Ahr then got a pop out and a strikeout to end the inning.

Jacob Shaffer added two hits and a run scored for Red Lion, while Brandon Ritchey doubled with a run scored.

OTHER BASEBALL

Spring Grove 12, York Suburban 6: At Spring Grove, Landon Bailey led the Rockets (9-5) by going 3 for 5, including a triple, with three RBIs and three runs scored. Eli Tome went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Spring Grove, while Drew Miller went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Trojans, Nick Andricos had two doubles and two runs scored.

Susquehannock 7, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, Joe Smith led the Warriors (13-3) by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out 13, walking one and allowing one hit to pick up the win. The Susquehannock offense was led by Josh Pecunes (2 for 4, run), Josh Preston (2 for 4, RBI) and Ben Koller (double, two RBIs, two runs).

South Western 4, Central York 3: At Central York, the Mustangs (9-5) plated three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for the Mustangs, Carlos Caraballo started the game on the mound and threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking four and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Carballo also connected at the plate with a double and picked up two RBIs. Teammate Dominic Praydis went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Panthers (10-6), Aiden Jennings went 2 for 2, while Josh Marquard tripled with one run scored.

Gettysburg 15, Dover 0 (3 innings): At Gettysburg, Bryce Rudisill led the Warriors (8-5) by going 2 for 2, including a triple, with three RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Gettysburg, Cody Furman went 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs, while Carson Kuhns went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

New Oxford 3, West York 2: At New Oxford, Mason Weaver led the Colonials (8-5) by throwing a complete game, striking out 10, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win. The New Oxford offense was led by Adam Pascoe (2 for 3, double, run) and Aaron Smith (2 for 3). For the Bulldogs, starting pitcher Marcus Ropp threw five innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss. Teammate Ricky Peters went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Lancaster Catholic 6, Eastern York 2: At Wrightsville, the Crusaders plated three runs in the top of the seventh to increase their lead and they went on to capture the nonleague victory. For the Golden Knights, Austin Bausman went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored, while teammate Aaron Fox went 2 for 3, including a double.

Littlestown 9, Kennard-Dale 3: At Fawn Grove, Colby Hahn led the Thunderbolts (9-4) by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Hahn also connected at the plate by going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Littlestown, Bradin Peart went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Ryan Jones went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. For the Rams, Adam Loucks doubled with one run scored.

Delone Catholic 16, Hanover 3 (6 innings): At Hanover, Myles Shearer led the Squires (11-2) by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also excelling for Delone were Brady Dettinburn (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs scored) and Jake Sherdel, who started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Sherdel also connected at the plate by going 2 for 2, including a homer, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Nighthawks, Nathan Chronister went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Fairfield 15, York Catholic 5: At York Catholic, Eric Ball led the Green Knights (9-2) by going 5 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Fairfield, Cody Valentine went 4 for 5, including a homer, with four RBIs and three runs scored, while Cameron Macinyak went 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs. For the Irish, Evan Kipple went 2 for 2, including a double, with one run scored.

Biglerville 14, York Tech 7: At Spry, Nolan Miller led the Canners by going 3 for 4, including a triple, with four RBIs and one run scored. Also for Biglerville, Cameron Hartzel went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Austin Black went 2 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. For the Spartans, Ethan Shimmel had two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored, while Jayden Miller doubled with two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Central York 10, Spring Grove 0 (6 innings): At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer led the Panthers (14-1) to the home victory by throwing a six-inning, four-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none. Beamesderfer also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs. Also for Central, Brynn Weigle went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; Keira Devor went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with one RBI and one run scored; and Jenna Stiffler went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Rockets, Mia Young went 2 for 3. Central has won 12 straight.

New Oxford 14, Northeastern 5: At New Oxford, Mallory Topper led the Colonials (9-4) by going 3 for 4, including a two-run homer, while scoring two runs. Also for New Oxford, Brooklyn Hodges and Cora Diviney each went 3 for 4 and added two RBIs, while Brooke Becker went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For the Bobcats (8-4), Colleen Finnegan went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Reagan Wrightstone went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Eastern York 17, York High 0 (3 innings): At York High, Morgan Estes led the Golden Knights (10-7) by going 1 for 1 with three RBIs, two runs scored and three walks. Also for Eastern, Cassidy Crean picked up five RBIs and added one run scored, while Allison Cook scored three runs. The Golden Knights took advantage of 16 walks.

Dover 7, Susquehannock 4: At Glen Rock, Jordyn Hennessey led the Eagles by throwing a complete game, striking out two, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Kaitlyn Thomas went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Warriors, Allison Karst went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Sydney Lambdin went 2 for 4. The Eagles scored the final three unanswered runs to capture the win.

South Western 13, York Suburban 0 (5 innings): At South Western, Ryleigh Sprague led the Mustangs (12-2) by going 2 for 4, including a grand slam, while scoring two runs. Also for South Western, Riley Crowl went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored, while Emalee Reed threw all five innings on the mound, striking out 11, walking none and allowing one single to pick up the win.

Delone Catholic 16, Hanover 3 (6 innings): At Hanover, Teagan Funkhouser led the Squirettes (10-4) by going 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Delone, Alma Partenza went 3 for 5, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; Carolina Arigo went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; and Amy Anderson threw all six innings on the mound, striking out seven, walking two and allowing one earned run. For the Hawkettes, Chealsea Carrera went 2 for 2 with one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 11, Gettysburg 1: At Gettysburg, Hannah Chenault led the Eagles (14-2) by going 4 for 5, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Bermudian, Maddie Reever went 4 for 5, including a triple, with three RBIs and one run scored, while Tori Murren went 3 for 5 with one RBI and one run scored. Reever also threw a complete game, striking out four, walking five and allowing six hits to pick up the win.

Littlestown 8, Kennard-Dale 1: At Fawn Grove, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (13-2) by throwing a complete game, striking out 13, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Littlestown has won 10 straight games. The Littlestown offense was paced by Megan Gorsuch (2 for 4, homer, two RBIs, run), Keira Miller (2 for 4, RBI, run) and Carley Chaney and Carli Thayer (who each went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored). For the Rams, Mackenzie Warner doubled with a run scored.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Top doubles seeds make semifinals: The top four seeds in both Class 3-A and Class 2-A advanced to the semifinals of York-Adams boys’ tennis doubles tournaments on Monday.

One 3-A semifinal will match the top-seeded team of Jonathan Arbittier and Hayden Koons of Dallastown against the fourth-seeded pairing of Alex Guy and Mason Neiderer of South Western. In the other 3-A semifinal, the second-seeded team of Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau of Red Lion will face off against the third-seeded team of Daniel Wu and Neil Patel of Dallastown.

In 2-A, one semifinal will pit the top-seeded Hanover team of Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto against the fourth-seeded Bermudian Springs duo of Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder. The other 2-A semifinal will match the second-seeded Delone Catholic team of Ben Elsner and Andrew Gervasi vs. the third-seeded Susquehannock team of Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE:

Susquehannock 19, New Oxford 12: At New Oxford, the Warriors triumphed to move to 13-1. New Oxford dropped to 7-5. Addison Roeder led the Warriors by scoring a game-high 10 goals and also added one assist. Also for Susquehannock, Sydney Marusko scored five goals and added two assists, while Rachel Stiffler scored two goals. For the Colonials, Hailey Linebaugh scored three goals and added three assists, Ally Mathis scored four goals and added one assist and Sydney Winpigler scored two goals and added one assist.

South Western 15, Eastern York 5: At Wrightsville, the Mustangs improved to 12-2 with the victory. Eastern fell to 8-7.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock 7, Cumberland Valley 6: At Glen Rock, in a nonleague battle of standout District 3 teams, the Warriors won to improve to 12-0. Cumberland Valley fell to 11-2, with both losses coming to York-Adams programs. CV’s other loss came to Central York, 7-4. Doug Reinecke led the Warriors by scoring three goals and adding one assist. Also for Susquehannock, Jake Wetzel scored two goals, while Ben Tomasic and Tristian Coleman each scored one goal and Dominic Eckels added one assist.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (9-2) won the match 25-20, 25-9, 25-13. Individually for the Irish, John Forjan had 17 assists and four aces, while Brady Walker and Tyger Smick each had five kills. YC’s Joe Mountain had four kills.

