Dallastown boys' tennis players shine at league 3-A singles event; other weekend prep highlights

The Dallastown Wildcats dominated the recently completed York-Adams League Class 3-A Boys’ Tennis Singles Tournament.

The Y-A Division I champion Wildcats, who recently completed an unbeaten regular season at 18-0, produced both finalists, three of the four semifinalists and five of the eight quarterfinalists at the league event.

Top-seeded Jonathan Arbittier emerged as the league 3-A singles champion on Saturday by outlasting his teammate, third-seeded Hayden Koons, in a three-set match that featured two tiebreakers. Arbittier won the first-set tiebreaker, 7-1, before Koons took the second-set tiebreaker, 8-6, to force a third-and-deciding set. Arbittier then controlled the final set, 6-1, to claim the championship.

Another Dallastown player, fifth-seeded Daniel Wu, claimed the third-place match on Saturday over second-seeded Cooper Wheeler of Red Lion, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2.

Wheeler entered the tournament as the defending champion, having beaten Arbittier in last year’s title match, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

In the semifinals on Friday, Arbittier beat Wu, 6-1, 6-1, and Koons beat Wheeler, 6-3, 6-4.

In the 2-A league singles tournament final on Saturday, second-seeded Colin Brusse of Susquehannock downed top-seeded Charlie Zitto of Hanover, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

Brusse did not lose a single set en route to his crown.

Hanover’s fourth-seeded Antonio Corona took the 2-A third-place match on Saturday over third-seeded Parker Sanders of Bermudian Springs, 6-2, 6-4.

In the 2-A semifinals on Friday, Zitto beat Sanders, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), and Brusse beat Corona, 6-0, 6-4.

TRACK AND FIELD

York-Adams athletes shine at Geesey Invitational: Fifteen York-Adams athletes earned individual championships at the Ray Geesey Invitational track-and-field meet at Dallastown on Friday.

Eight local boys earned crowns, while seven area girls’ earned championships. In addition, two York-Adams teams earned boys’ relay titles, while one local girls’ team captured a relay crown.

The York-Adams athletes earning boys’ individual titles were:

Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie, 100 dash, 10.89 seconds; West York’s Nico Wright-Phillips, 200 dash, :21.94; South Western’s Bernard Bell, 110 hurdles, :15.13; West York’s Perry Addey, 300 hurdles, :39.86; South Western’s Zach Derry, high jump, 6-2; Red Lion’s Ian James, triple jump, 43 feet, 10.5 inches; York Tech’s Matthew Arnold, discus, 143-10; and Susquehannock’s Kaden Snedegar, shot put, 44-8.25.

West York (400, :43.21) and Susquehannock (3,200, 8:12.13) won boys’ relay races.

Local athletes earning girls’ individual crowns were Red Lion’s Isabella Vanover, 100 dash, :12.93; South Western’s Jessica Bentzel, 400 dash, :59.46; Dallastown, Lydia Tolerico, 3,200 run, 11:21.46; New Oxford’s Maya Richwine, 100 hurdles, :15.64; Dover’s Gemma Galligani, 300 hurdles, :47.09; South Western’s Madeline Lehker, high jump, 5-2; and Susquehannock’s Ryleigh Marks, triple jump, 34-11.7.

Susquehannock won the 1,600 girls’ relay in 4:13.59.

Sixteen teams competed in the event.

SOFTBALL

Central York wins pair at Panther Classic: The Central York softball team earned a pair of wins on Saturday at its own Panther Classic, beating Eastern York 5-2 and Gov. Mifflin 7-1.

Central improved to 13-1 and has now won 11 straight games.

Ave Beamesderfer got a complete-game win in both games. Against Eastern, she had 10 strikeouts with two walks, while allowing six hits. Against. Gov. Mifflin, she again had 10 strikeouts with zero walks, while allowing four hits and zero earned runs.

Against Eastern, Central’s big hitters were Rylee Dreyer (homer, double, run, two RBIs), Brynn Weigle (two hits, RBI) and Brianna Twigg (two hits, run). Against Gov. Mifflin, the Panthers’ leaders were Weigle (three hits, triple, RBI, run), Ella Heap (three hits, two runs), Beamesderfer (three hits, two RBIs) and Dreyer (two hits, RBI, run).

Eastern, in its loss to Central, got two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk from Morgan Estes.

Eastern did grab a 13-3 win over James Buchanan at the Central Classic, getting three hits, an RBI and a run scored from Kendal Hengst. The Golden Knights also got big games from Allison Cook (two hits, three RBIs, run), Cassidy Crean (two hits, double, three runs, RBI), Kennedy Gray (two hits, three runs, RBI, walk) and Ella Corwell (two hits, RBI, run).

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic keeps rolling: The York Catholic girls’ lacrosse team improved to 14-1 with a 21-3 nonleague pounding of Berks Catholic on Saturday.

The Irish have now won 12 straight matches.

YC was led by Sydney Mentzer (six goals, assist), Katie Bullen (two goals, four assists), Jessica Daugherty (four goals), Sarah Perry (two goals, two assists) and Delaney Staples (two goals, assists).

