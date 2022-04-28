Central York softball team earns 2nd huge win in 2 days; other Thursday prep action

STEVE HEISER

The Central York softball team avenged its only loss of the season on Thursday with a 10-2 victory at Northeastern.

The Panthers’ ninth straight victory moved them to 11-1 overall and 10-1 in York-Adams Division I. Central’s only loss came on April 4 to the Bobcats, 8-6.

Northeastern dropped to 8-2 overall and saw their eight-game winning streak ended. Northeastern dropped to 7-2 in the division.

It was the second big win in two days for Central, which downed Division II leader South Western on Wednesday, 12-8.

The Panthers erupted for four runs in the first and five more in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead. That was more than enough for Ava Beamesderfer, who pitched a three-hit complete game, striking out 15 and walking two.

Central’s 12-hit attack was led by Riley Nace (three hits, two RBIs, run), Jenna Stiffler (three hits, double, RBI, run), Rylee Dreyer (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs) and Brynn Weigle (two hits, two runs).

Colleen Finnegan homered and drove in both runs for the Bobcats.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Dallastown 7, Spring Grove 0: At Dallastown, Tessa Thompson led the Wildcats (9-5 overall and 9-2 in York-Adams Division I) by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Dallastown, Mackenzie Weakland went 3 for 4 with two RBIs; Lillie Myers went 3 for 5, including two doubles, with two runs scored and one RBI; Skylar Forella went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Kyleigh Arnold went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; and Gabby Fowler started the game on the mound and threw 3 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one, while allowing no runs and two hits to pick up the win. For the Rockets, Mia Young went 2 for 3.

West York 20, York Suburban 2 (6 innings): At Suburban, Rylyn Fant led the Bulldogs by going 4 for 4, including a triple and a double, with four runs scored and three RBIs. Also for West York, Carlee Warner went 2 for 3 with three runs scored; Haley Krewson went 2 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Julia Zinjerli threw all six innings on the mound, striking out eight, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Trojans, Paige Garner went 2 for 3.

Delone Catholic 10, York Tech 0 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, Alma Partenza led the Squirettes to the home victory by going 3 for 4, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Delone, Morgan Hartlaub went 2 for 2 with one run scored, Carolina Arigo collected three RBIs and scored two runs and Amy Anderson went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored. Anderson also threw all five innings on the mound, striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Hanover 18, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At York Catholic, Keana Noel led the Hawkettes with a homer and two doubles to go with four RBIs and three runs scored. Noel also threw all three innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing three singles to pick up the win. Also for Hanover, Alyssa Moser went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Albany Shue went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Irish, Mikayla Quaid went 2 for 2.

Fairfield 6, Biglerville 1: At Fairfield, Kira Weikert led the Green Knights (7-3) to the home victory by going 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Alyssa Wiles went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Ellie Snyder threw a complete game, striking out five, walking two and allowing two hits to pick up the win. For the Canners, Alexis Pickett went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 16, York High 0 (3 innings): At Small Athletic Field, Maddie Reever led the Eagles (13-2) to the road victory by going 2 for 2, including a three-run homer. Teammate Hannah Chenault also connected for a three-run homer.

BASEBALL

Susquehannock 11, Kennard-Dale 2: At Glen Rock, Ben Koller led the Warriors (12-2) by going 3 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Susquehannock, Josh Pecunes went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Zach Coleman went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Jarryn Andrews collected three RBIs and starting pitcher Brayden Heaps threw five innings, striking out seven, walking none and allowing two hits to pick up the win. For the Rams, Lucas Nagel doubled with two runs scored.

Red Lion 22, York High 8 (5 innings): At Small Athletic Field, Isaac Earnest led the Lions (10-3) by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Red Lion, Corbin Sparks went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Chase Morris went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, Landen Garee went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs and starting pitcher Caleb Naylor threw three innings, striking out eight, walking none and allowing one run. For the Bearcats, Ruben Rodriguez tripled and doubled with two runs scored and one RBI.

West York 10, York Suburban 6: At Suburban, the Bulldogs were led by Blaise Tanner (2- for 3, double, RBI), Dylan Sechrist (2 for 3, two runs) and Brock Tanner (three runs). Tanner also started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. For the Trojans, Gavin Landis went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Collin Boldt went 2 for 4, including a double.

York Catholic 7, Hanover 6: At York Catholic, Luke Campbell clinched the victory for the Irish by knocking in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off single. For the game, Campbell went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for YC, Chase Ford went 2 for 2, including a double, with three walks; Jackson Yingling went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Brady Walker had two doubles and one RBI; and relief pitcher Aiden Zallnick threw the final 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out five, walking two and allowing no hits to pick up the win. For the Nighthawks, Nadir Harris had two homers, with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Delone Catholic 13, York Tech 3 (6 innings): At McSherrystown, Trent Giraffa led the Squires (9-2) going 3 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Delone, Myles Shearer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Jake Sherdel went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored; and Brodie Collins started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. For the Spartans, Jayden Miller went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

New Oxford 6, Dover 2: At Dover, Cade Baker led the Colonials (7-5) by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking two and allowing six hits to pick up the win. Leading New Oxford’s offense were Coy Baker (2 for 3) and Kolton Haifley (2 for 4, RBI). For the Eagles, Caden Lang went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; Parker Bankowski homered; and relief pitcher David Crone threw the final three innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing one run in a no-decision.

Gettysburg 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Warriors (7-5) plated three runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away. Individually for the Warriors, Logan Mosley started on the mound and threw six innings, striking out four, walking three and allowing two hits to pick up the win, Bryce Rudisill went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Braden Manning went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs. Spring Grove dropped to 8-5.

Fairfield 14, Biglerville 11: At Fairfield, the Green Knights (8-2) plated eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the home victory. Individually for the Green Knights, Nate Baker went 3 for 4, including a homer, with two runs scored; Cameron Macinyak went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; and Jake Myers went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. For the Canners, Ben Angstadt went 3 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Eli Weigle went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

BOYS' TENNIS

Fifteen of 16 seeds move on in York-Adams tournaments: Fifteen of the 16 seeded players advanced to the quarterfinals of the York-Adams boys’ tennis singles tournaments on Thursday.

In Class 2-A action at South Western, each of the top eight seeds made the quarterfinals. They are: Hanover's Charlie Zitto at No. 1, Susquehannock's Colin Brusse at No. 2, Bermudian Springs' Parker Sanders at No. 3, Hanover's Antonio Corona at No. 4, West York's Jaydon Vu at No. 5, Delone Catholic's Andrew Gervasi at No. 6, Littlestown's Cyrus Marshall at No. 7 and Delone Catholic's Ben Elsner at No. 8.

In Class 3-A action at Red Lion, seven of the top eight seeds moved to the elite eight: The seeded players still alive are: Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier at No. 1, Red Lion's Cooper Wheeler at No. 2, Dallastown’s Hayden Koons at No. 3, South Western's Alex Guy at No. 4, Dallastown’s Daniel Wu at No. 5, Red Lion's Andre Nadeau at No. 6 and Dallastown’s Andrew Chronister at No. 8.

The only seeded player to lose was South Western’s Mason Neiderer, who came in seeded No. 7. Neiderer lost to Dallastown’s Jacob Horn in the first round, 6-1, 6-2. Horn also won his second-round match to advance to the quarterfinals, giving York-Adams Division I champion Dallastown five of the eight quarterfinals in 3-A.

The singles quarterfinals and semifinals will be at South Western on Friday, starting at 2 p.m. The finals will be at South Western at 10 a.m. Saturday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York 10, Red Lion 9 (OT): At Red Lion, Victoria Zerbe led the Golden Knights (8-6) by scoring a game-high four goals. Also for Eastern, Donnelly Bankowski and Molly Townsley each scored two goals. For the Lions (7-6), Hannah Connors scored two goals and added two assists, Claire Busser scored three goals, Kaelyn Eaches scored two goals and Tori Fumia scored one goal and added one assist.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Central York, the Panthers won the home match by the scores of 25-14, 25-5, 25-15. Individually for the Panthers, Matt Smyser had seven kills and seven digs, Lance Shaffer had 15 digs and four assists, Ryan Roberts had six kills and six digs and Devon Marsh had 29 assists and three digs. Central is 8-2 overall and has won seven straight matches.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech 73, Delone Catholic 66: At Spry, James Volk led the Spartans to the home victory by taking first in the 800 and 1,600. For the Squires, Gage Zimmerman won the 100 and 200.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic 101, York Tech 48: At Spry, the Squirettes were led individually by Amy Rupp taking first place in the 100 and 200, McKenna Mummert winning the triple jump and high jump and Marissa Miller winning the pole vault and long jump. For the Spartans, Marissa Parker won the discus and shot put.

This report will be updated.