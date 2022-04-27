Central York earns showdown softball win vs. South Western; other Wednesday prep action

DANTE GREEN

Some leads are just too big to overcome.

The South Western softball team put up a valiant effort on Wednesday but fell short at home to Central York, 12-8, in a battle of York-Adams division leaders.

The game was closer than the final score might indicate.

Division I leader Central held off a Mustangs comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh when South Western loaded the bases with one out. The home team scored two runs but left three runners stranded on a ground ball out to end the game.

York’s Rylee Dreyer pitched the final inning to close out the game in relief of Ava Beamesderfer. She allowed two runs but struck out two with the bases loaded to help her team pull out the win.

The Panthers scored the first four runs of the game in the top of the first, but it was close throughout, with the Mustangs trailing 5-4 at the end of the fourth inning. In that inning, the Mustangs’ Kinsley Proepper hit a two-run home run, followed by a wild pitch and an error on the pitcher that would score two more runs.

South Western would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a Ryleigh Sprague home run.

The Panthers, however, responded strongly. In the top of the sixth inning, they would load the bases before getting clutch hits from Brynn Weigle and Jenna Stifler with two outs, scoring three runs in the frame.

In a four-run Central seventh, a three-run home run from Dreyer would prove to be the difference. Keira Devor would add an insurance run with a bomb over the left-field fence.

Central head coach Shane Walker believes his team showed heart in the face of adversity.

“We just kept talking about winning the inning and good things will happen,” he said. “I am really proud of the ladies handling adversity and fighting through it.”

Mustangs’ head coach Megan Pilarcik also said her team fought hard.

“We got ourselves in a hole at the start of the game and kept working ourselves out of it,” she said. “Just keep doing it. We just tried piece by piece. Let the next person bat and we have good players up and down the lineup.”

Pilarcik said good teams take advantage of leads and that’s what Central did.

South Western beat Central last year but couldn’t get the job done this time around. It was the eighth straight win for the Panthers. They moved to 10-1 overall and lead Division I at 9-1. South Western dropped to 10-2 overall and fell to 7-2 in the Division II. Both teams are defending division champs.

Dreyer, who scored three runs, to go with four hits and four RBIs, said her team showed resilience.

“They’re a really good team,” she said about South Western. “We played hard and trusted each other. It was a really good team win. Everyone went out and played their best.”

Weigle finished with two runs scored, three RBIs and three hits.

Jayda Koontz led the Mustangs with three hits and two runs scored. Maddy Hickman also had three hits with a team-best three RBIs for South Western.

Central faces another big contest on Thursday afternoon at Northeastern, which is the only team to beat the Panthers this season, 8-6 on April 4. Northeastern is 8-1 overall and 7-1 in Division I. The Bobcats’ only loss came in the season opener to South Western.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Eastern York 16, Hanover 5 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Tatum Livelsberger led the Golden Knights (8-5) by going 3 for 4, including a homer, with four RBIs. Also for Eastern, Ella Corwell went 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with two runs scored; Kendal Hengst went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI; Claire Rumsey went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Cassidy Crean went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Hawkettes, Keana Noel belted two homers with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Susquehannock 8, Spring Grove 7: At Glen Rock, the Rockets plated three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Warriors were able to hold on and capture the home victory. Individually for the Warriors, Sydney Lambdin went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Marissa Mussmacher went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Emily Karst went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Jenna Mummert went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Amaya Wheeler went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; and Alexa Wood went 2 for 4 with one run scored. For the Rockets, Trista Hershey went 2 for 4, including a double, one run scored, while Eliza Lubbers homered and collected two RBIs.

West York 17, Red Lion 14: At West York, the home team jumped out to a 16-9 lead after four innings and held on for the win. Rylyn Fant led West York with four hits, including a triple, with four runs scored and three RBIs. Also excelling for West York were Julia Zinjerli (two hits, four runs, three RBIs), McKenzie Tapias (two hits, triple, three RBIs, run).

Northeastern 13, Dover 0: At Dover, the Bobcats improved to 8-1 with the victory. Northeastern is No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 5-A power ratings. The Bobcats have won eight straight since a season-opening loss to South Western.

Littlestown 17, York Catholic 2 (3 innings): At Littlestown, Destiny Henderson led the Thunderbolts (11-2) by going 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs. Also for Littlestown, Rebecca Green went 2 for 2, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Carli Thayer went 1 for 1 with three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Irish, Abigail Pautz went 1 for 1 with one RBI.

New Oxford 16, York Suburban 1 (3 innings): At Suburban, Leah Noel led the Colonials by going 3 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Cara Diviney went 2 for 4 for New Oxford, including a triple, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Mallory Topper went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Fairfield 9, Kennard-Dale 8: At Fawn Grove, the Green Knights plated six runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the road victory. Individually for the Green Knights, Ellie Snyder went 3 for 4, including two runs scored, while teammate Alyssa Wiles went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. For the Rams, Briana Serruto homered and doubled with three RBIs and one run scored and Lyla Ambrose went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Bermudian Springs 13, Biglerville 2 (5 innings): At York Springs, Tori Murren led the Eagles (12-2) by throwing all five innings on the mound, striking out nine, walking two and allowing six hits to pick up the win. Teammate Ashlynne Smith went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs. For the Canners, Kievney Weigle went 2 for 2, including a double.

Delone Catholic 14, Gettysburg 10: At Gettysburg, the Squirettes (8-4) plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for the Squirettes, Meredith Wilson went 3 for 4, including a homer, with two doubles and five RBIs. Also for Delone, Amy Anderson went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Olivia Kale went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. For Warriors, Berit Miller went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, while Samantha Carbaugh hit a solo homer.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Hanover 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Nighthawks earned a piece of the York-Adams Division II title. Hanover, Gettysburg and Susquehannock each finished 7-1 in the division. Hanover (11-2 overall) received straight-set singles victories from Charlie Zitto, Antonio Corona and Brian Corona.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central Dauphin 3, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, the home team fell to the No. 1 team in the state in Class 3-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The Rams are now 12-0. Red Lion dropped to 9-4. The match scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-14. Individually for the Lions, Tyler Good had seven kills and five digs, Logan Crowe had 23 assists and three digs, Brennan Bower had 17 digs and Joey Kozak had eight kills.

