Dallastown finishes perfect boys' tennis regular season; other Tuesday prep results

Dallastown finished off a perfect 18-0 boys’ tennis regular season with a 5-0 victory over defending District 3 Class 3-A champion Hershey on Tuesday.

The match was played at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Jonathan Arbittier, Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu triumphed in singles for Dallastown. Getting doubles wins for the Wildcats were Andrew Chronister/Jacob Horn and Bobby Nicholson/Anand Patel.

All five Dallastown wins came in straight sets.

Hershey fell to 12-5.

The York-Adams Division I champion Wildcats are No. 1 in the latest District 3 3-A power ratings.

Seeds set for league tournaments: Four Wildcats are seeded among the top eight players in the upcoming York-Adams Class 3-A Singles Tournament. Arbittier will be the No. 1 seed, followed by Red Lion's Cooper Wheeler at No. 2, Koons at No. 3, South Western's Alex Guy at No. 4, Wu at No. 5, Red Lion's Andre Nadeau at No. 6, South Western's Mason Neiderer at No. 7 and Chronister at No. 8.

In the league 3-A doubles event, Arbittier and Koons are No. 1, followed by Wheeler and Nadeau at No. 2, Wu and Neil Patel at No. 3, Guy and Neiderer at No. 4, Chronister and Horn at No. 5, York Suburban's Ivan Bene and Jackson Miller at No. 6, Northeastern's Gavhon Conley and Loghan Eckard at No. 7 and Central York's Josh Haupt and Owen McClure at No. 8.

In the 2-A league singles tournament, Hanover's Charlie Zitto is the No. 1 seed, followed by Susquehannock's Colin Brusse at No. 2, Bermudian Springs' Parker Sanders at No. 3, Hanover's Antonio Corona at No. 4, West York's Jaydon Vu at No. 5, Delone Catholic's Andrew Gervasi at No. 6, Littlestown's Cyrus Marshall at No. 7 and Delone Catholic's Ben Elsner at No. 8.

In the 2-A doubles event, Zitto and Antonio Corona are seeded No. 1, followed by Gervasi and Elsner at No. 2, Brusse and Lucas Reck at No. 3, Sanders and Eli Snyder at No. 4, Hanover's Brian Corona and Nolan Chronister at No. 5, Vu and Jackson Rieber at No. 6, Susquehannock's Derek Baughman and Colin Harrington at No. 7 and West York's Justin Joseph and Aidan Sherrick at No. 8.

The singles tournaments begins Thursday, with 3-A matches at Red Lion and 2-A matches at South Western, both starting at 2 p.m. The singles quarterfinals and semifinals will be at South Westerrn on Friday, again starting at 2 p.m. The finals will be at South Western at 10 a.m. Saturday. The doubles tournaments start Monday, with 3-A at Red Lion and 2-A at South Western, both starting at 1 p.m. The doubles semifinals and finals will be Tuesday at New Oxford, starting at 2 p.m.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 111, Gettysburg 35: At Glen Rock, the Warriors clinched at least a share of the York-Adams Division II title. Susquehannock is now 6-0 in the division. Grant Hartman led the York County Warriors to the home victory by taking first place in the 200 and 400 dashes, while also anchoring the winning 400 and 1,600 relays. Also for Susquehannock, Matthew O'Brien won the 1,600 and 800 runs and Kaden Snedegar won the shot put and discus. Susquehannock has also secured at least a share of the girls' D-II title. That is the first time since 2005 that has happened in the same year.

Biglerville 70, York Tech 67: At Biglerville, the Canners were led individually by Ryan VanDyke (first in the 110 and 300 hurdles), Jesus Salazar-Ruelas (first in the 200 and 400 dashes), Robert Salazar (first in the long jump and high jump) and Jack Regentin (first in the shot put and javelin). For the Spartans, Jimmy Volk won the 1,600 and 800 runs.

Dover 83, West York 67: At Dover, the Eagles improved to 4-1 in York-Adams Division II. Dover was led individually by Caleb Baker capturing first in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and Jake Baker winning the discus and shot put. For the Bulldogs, Nico Wright-Phillips won the 100 and 400, while Perry Addey won the 110 and 300 hurdles.

York Suburban 97, Eastern York 35: At Suburban, Damien Yepez led the Trojans by taking first in the 100, 200 and high jump. Teammate Jalani Hopkins won the discus and shot put.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 91, Gettysburg 57: At Glen Rock, Ryleigh Marks led the York County Warriors to the home victory by breaking a school record in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 2.5 inches. She broke the previous record of 17-1 set back in 1986. Marks also captured first place in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Also for Susquehannock, Nicole Dauberman won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs, while Shelby Derkosh won the 200 and 400 dashes. Susquehannock (6-0) has now secured at least a share of the York-Adams Division II title. The Warriors also secured at least a share of the boys' D-II title. That is the first time since 2005 that has happened in the same year.

York Tech 68, Biglerville 64: At Biglerville, Madelyn Murphy led the Spartans to the road victory by capturing first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs. For the Canners, Katie White won the shot put, discus and javelin. Biglerville’s Amanda Kane won the 100 and 200 dashes.

Dover 122, West York 19: At Dover, the Eagles improved to 4-1 in York-Adams Division II. Gemma Galligani led Dover to the victory by taking first in the triple jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Also for Dover, Cici Miller won the long jump and javelin and Paris Dugan won the 100 and 200 dashes.

York Suburban 96, Eastern York 41: At Suburban, Gabby delPielago led the Trojans individually by taking first in the 100, 400 and 200. Teammate Olivia Kay won the 100 and 300 hurdles. For the Golden Knights, Kendall Felix won the high jump, javelin and discus, while Kaydence Strange won the 1,600 and 3,200.

SOFTBALL

New Oxford 8, Susquehannock 0: At New Oxford, Paige Dill led the Colonials (6-3) by throwing a six-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none to pick up the win. Mallory Topper went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored for New Oxford, while Cora Diviney went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Warriors, Sydney Lambdin went 2 for 3.

